As US auto sales recover to pre-pandemic levels, full-size SUVs are racking up notable gains.

When vehicle inventories skidded during the pandemic and semiconductor crisis, automakers switched focus to concentrating on high-profit segments. In the case of the Detroit 3, that meant large SUVs, which saw substantial share gains. Now as manufacturing and inventories return in earnest, will that share growth be sustainable and translate into big volume gains as well?

"We're now in the fourth year after the initial pandemic lockdown, and now those consumers are coming to the surface with a desire to travel on the road," said Tom Libby, associate director for loyalty solutions and industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility.

S&P Global Mobility projects US retail sales at 15.4 million units this year, up from 13.9 million units in 2022. From that total, registration data show total full-size utilities leaping to 3.5% cumulative year-to-date share through June, compared to a 1.9% level 10 years ago and 2.6% in 2019. Mainstream full-size SUV share has risen from 1.2% a decade ago to 2.3% this year, while luxury models' share has bumped up from 0.7% to 1.2%.