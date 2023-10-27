With consumer demand for electric vehicles appearing to reach a plateau for the moment, automakers are finding new customers for their EV stock: daily rental, corporate, and government fleets. And the top seller into those fleets is Tesla — constituting nearly one-third of fleet purchases of EVs over the trailing 13 months.

This makes a certain sense, as Tesla is building EVs at volumes unmatched by any other OEM. But other brands are joining the fleet fray as well. Exposing consumers to EV technology via rental cars and corporate fleets can be seen as a savvy marketing move — especially for a legacy OEM trying to nibble away at Tesla's dominant market share.

As for individual models, the Tesla Model 3 is the No. 1 EV nameplate sold into fleets. The Tesla sedan is a key element of an ongoing deal between Tesla and Hertz for the automaker to supply 100,000 units to the rental car company.

Recent S&P Global Mobility registration data show the Tesla Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt, and Tesla Model Y as the three highest registered EVs for fleet use for the trailing 13 months through July 2023. Fleet sales are often sporadic and timed to certain buying cycles. For instance, Tesla sold more than 13,500 Model 3s into fleets in December 2022 and January 2023 combined and had spikes of about 4,300 units in both July and October 2022, but otherwise, fleet sales have been relatively low-key.

Similarly, the Chevrolet Bolt has seen significant year-over-year increases in fleet sales in 2023, while both the Hyundai Kona and Polestar 2 showed fleet spikes in June 2023.