To understand how monumentally difficult this accomplishment will be, an examination of each step in the route to fully autonomous technology is required. And each step is steeper — and more costly and legally binding — than the one before.

New-car shoppers today will have found most of the latest vehicles now offer a variety of ADAS technologies, as either standard or optional equipment. The lowest tiers of the SAE autonomy scale, Level 0 and Level 1, are used for functions a driver can invoke to control individual aspects of a vehicle's travel automatically, or otherwise assist the driver with alerts or specific emergency interventions. From adaptive cruise control to lane-departure correction, these systems compensate for driver error or inattention, but generally only in one direction of travel: either longitudinally (headed down to the path of travel) or laterally (side to side within a lane).

Integrating several Level 0 and Level 1 features allows the car to effectively drive itself within lanes (usually on limited-access highways), which can extend the vehicle into Level 2. S&P Global Mobility sees a huge proliferation of Level 2 systems — becoming the de facto standard equipment for many vehicles — along with a more capable subset of what has come to be known as "Level 2+." Standard Level 2 can be found on vehicles from the likes of Tesla, Toyota, and Honda, but the driver must prove they are paying attention by keeping hands on the steering wheel — as the vehicle will only provide emergency avoidance support (like braking) but is not capable of responding to more complex changes in traffic conditions.

The system tests for driver interaction by searching for constant small inputs into the torque sensor of an electric power steering system, which correspond to natural human movements on the wheel. The problem is that this check process is easily defeated, as dozens of YouTube videos show: Tape a half-full water bottle to the steering wheel, and road imperfections cause the water to slosh, jostling the wheel enough to "prove" a human has hands on the wheel and is, presumably, paying attention. Capacitive sensors like those of smartphone or touchscreen displays provide more intelligence but require hands-on engagement.

The only way to provide a true "hands-off" system — while still requiring the driver to keep eyes on the road, as opposed to their attention on something else — is eye-tracking cameras. Those are now built into a handful of models from a few makes but growing rapidly and with strong upside over the next decade. The resulting hands-off driving systems available today with driver monitoring systems are known as Super Cruise (General Motors), Autopilot (Tesla), BlueCruise (Ford) and various others.

European regulations will mandate the installation of these driver monitoring cameras in mid-2026. It's a stiff standard, but the only one that effectively guarantees that while a driver's hands may be off the wheel, their eyes are still on the road ahead — meaning they can retake control of the car in an emergency within a second or two, rather than the five to 15 seconds (or more) that's required if hands, eyes and mind are distracted by something else entirely.

The combination of Level 2 automated driving with driver monitoring pushes into Level 2+ and is the area of focus for nearly every automaker in the industry today. It includes a very capable form of sensing and automated control while ensuring the driver remains engaged and capable of supervising its operation. As important as any part of the design, it also maintains liability on the driver's side of the equation.

Then there's Level 3. This is autonomous driving by a vehicle without the driver needing to pay attention, but only in strictly limited circumstances. "Drivers are no longer required to supervise," Carlson explains. "Instead, the vehicle is responsible for all of the object detection, response, and actuation of appropriate control responses."

This is a huge leap, both technologically and legally. The significant difference is that liability for any crash caused by the Level 3 (or above) vehicle operating in autonomous mode shifts from the driver to the automaker, as the driver isn't required to be constantly engaged in the driving (or supervising) task. That means automakers will be exceptionally careful in taking this step, Carlson predicts. As such, S&P Global Mobility forecasts far less Level 3 penetration by 2035 compared with the pair of Level 2 tiers.

Because robo-taxis are limited to certain operating areas and conditions, they fall into what's called Level 4. Carlson expects considerably more services with potentially infinite expansions of those geofences. Fleet operators see a potential business model under which the added costs of Level 4 technology could be offset by greater uptime over a vehicle's lifetime. But automakers do not see sufficient willingness among consumers to pay an additional five figures for Level 4 functions in mass-produced vehicles over the next 10 years.