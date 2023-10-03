Source: S&P Global Mobility retail registration data

*Q3 2023 includes July only ©2023 S&P Global Mobility

Notably, the shift hasn't cut into the share of the market-leading four-cylinder powertrain, which has maintained more than half the market, with the share increasing to 57.2 percent in the past year.

Since 2022, six-cylinder engines have dropped from 28.6 percent to 26.8 percent share. And eight-cylinder engines have dipped from 11.5 percent to 10.9 percent. (Note: Shares by engine size - number of cylinders - refers to all possible engine sizes for light-duty vehicles, but niche engines like V-10 and V-12 are not displayed.)

The numbers might suggest that three-cylinders are gaining at the expense of six- and eight-cylinder engines. But Libby says it's not that simple. Three-cylinder engines have risen with the rising popularity of subcompact-plus utility vehicles such as the Buick Encore GX, Ford Bronco Sport, and Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Consumers are moving to those models to get a slightly bigger vehicle than subcompact utilities like the Chevrolet Trax or the original Encore, Libby says. The subcompact-plus utility segment "appears to have hit a sweet spot in terms of space," he says.

S&P Global Mobility data shows US new personal registrations of 589,026 for subcompact-plus utility models through July, compared to just 123,033 personal registrations for subcompact utilities.

Consumers moving up from a subcompact utility face a modest bump in monthly payments, from an average of about $422 for a subcompact, with a $40 increase to get into a subcompact-plus, according to AutoCreditInsight data supplied to S&P Global Mobility by TransUnion. Moving up further to a compact utility would entail about $ 100 per month in incremental payment from a subcompact-plus.

However, pandemic-related inventory shortages have made small-vehicle sales over the past three years "very unusual," Libby cautions. "Frankly, it's impossible to tell what normal consumer behavior is because of the inventories."

The dip in eight-cylinder powertrains, meanwhile, comes mainly from advances in six-cylinder engines, according to Libby: "In general, the manufacturers are making sixes that have just as much power as an eight, and much better fuel economy."