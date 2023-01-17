The end of cheap capital - combined with worsening macroeconomic conditions, the war in Ukraine, raw material uncertainties, and the continuing chip shortage - will combine to mark 2023 as the beginning of an era when demand-side considerations replace the current supply-side fixation.

Already, we are seeing these conditions impact the burgeoning mobility startup ecosystem. But in a larger framework, the industry will continue its pivot away from internal combustion engines toward electrified vehicles in all formats - as well as the exploration of connectivity and monetizing the reams of data produced as the industry seeks more profit pools.

CES 2023 indirectly underscored many of these conditions and uncertainties. A shirking of nebulous concepts in favor of production-ready products was predominant. Though visions of unmanned pods and shuttles made appearances, many brands focused on very near-term product developments.

For instance, Harman presented a handful of production-ready products in the in-cockpit experience space, many of which already have OEM installation wins. Bose brought the next generation of 3D audio and EV sound enhancement on display through production vehicles. Blackberry displayed Ivy - this time with automotive-grade hardware ready to launch with Dongfeng Motors. These examples paint a picture of companies aiming to make money today, rather than focusing marketing dollars on abstract visions of the future.