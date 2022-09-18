Predictably, as the automotive inventory began to shrink, leverage shifted towards the sellers, including brands and dealers. Both these constituencies have taken advantage of the suppy and demand for vehicles imbalance to raise prices for both financed and leased vehicles. Resulting monthly vehicle loan payment on average have surged 8.5% in the last 14 months when compared to those in the previous 14 months, while vehicle lease payments have climbed 11% over the same time. The average April 2022 new vehicle monthly loan payment of $663 is the highest of any month dating back to (at least) the start of January 2020. While the April monthly vehicle lease payments of $527 is down from its November 2021 peak of $542, the 14-month average, as mentioned, remains elevated.