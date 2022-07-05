With the Android Automotive Operating System (OS), Google is set to make the sharpest rise in the infotainment system space in the next five years. From its introduction in 2017 until now, the operating system has already been integrated in 13 vehicle models with many more to follow. The standout feature is Google Automotive Services (GAS). The GAS suite provides options for automakers to embed a series of services from Google, including Maps, Play Store, and Assistant. GAS are offered through a licensing model to automakers and is built on top of the Android Automotive OS.

Geely (Polestar and Volvo): Apart from the Polestar 2, which was the first model to use Android Automotive, Volvo's all-electric XC40 P8 and XC40 Recharge also leverages the operating system. In April 2022, Volvo extended the services to XC90 and V60 models. The Android Automotive OS is also available in model year (MY) 2022 and future S90, V90, V90 Cross Country, and XC60 models; while the Volvo XC90, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, and XC40 vehicles from MY 2023 are next to receive the OS.

Announced: February 2018

Launched: July 2020

GAS integration: Yes; Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store (including Spotify, EasyPark, A Better Routeplanner, Group Sessions, Vivaldi, and Video Player)

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: In September 2021, Renault partnered with Qualcomm and Google to power the digital cockpit of the Mégane E-Tech electric vehicle (EV) with the Android Automotive OS. The Austral model, which should launch in September 2022, is the next in line to be updated with the OS. In 2018, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance announced a partnership with Google to integrate the OS across "multiple models and brands."

Announced: September 2018

Launched: September 2021

GAS integration: Yes; Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store (including: EasyPark, Radioplayer, Sybel1, and Vivaldi)

General Motors: The Hummer EV became the GM model to integrate the Android Automotive OS with the full suite of GAS. Apart from the HUMMER EV Pickup, GMC also reported that GAS will be available in the 2022 Yukon and Yukon XL and select trim levels of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. GAS is also available in select 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado models, and on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq model.

Announced: September 2019

Launched: November 2021

GAS integration: Yes; Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store (including YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, TuneIn Radio, and radio.net)

Stellantis: There are plans to launch the OS in its vehicles starting in 2023. Maserati was the first brand in this umbrella to announce Android Automotive integration before the FCA-PSA merger, including the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte in addition to the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Durango.

Announced: July 2020

Launched: 2023*

GAS integration: Not initially; Stellantis has highlighted embedded navigation from TomTom, voice assistance from Amazon Alexa, and SiriusXM 360L built into the initial vehicles launching with Android Automotive.

Ford: Earlier in 2022, Ford said that the launch of vehicles with Android Automotive will be delayed after announcing the OS will be launched on "multiple Ford and Lincoln models."

Announced: February 2021

Launched: 2023*

GAS integration: Yes; expected

Lucid: Despite the Android Automotive OS announcement, Lucid is integrating its own unique apps and using Amazon Alexa as the primary voice assistant.

Announced: May 2021

Launched: September 2021

GAS integration: No

Honda: In September 2021, the Japanese automaker said that it would launch vehicles with Android Automotive starting in 2022 but did not specify the names of the models.

Announced: September 2021

Launched: 2022*

GAS integration: Yes; expected

BMW: In June, the German carmaker announced that it would be expanding its BMW OS 8 and integrating Android Automotive OS into certain model series.

Announced: June 2022

Launched: 2023*

GAS integration: Not expected

Android Automotive market outlook