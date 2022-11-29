3. Digitization of the workshop as connectivity risesWith vehicle connectivity now enabled with longer serviceable connections, we expect that one-third of the VIO will be connected by 2024 and 5G connectivity will be the dominate service for new vehicles in 2027. By the end of the decade, it is expected that over one-third of the VIO will be connected, and 95% of them will be capable of receiving manufacturer-driven software with over-the-air (OTA) updates.



From Automechanika, and the conversation with diagnostic providers, OTA updates were expected to lead to fewer warranty visits and could reduce revenue opportunities for OEMs. Focus has been on successfully developing relationships with OEMs and securing access to their secure gateways to enable the aftermarket's ability to complete all repairs. This has given many providers the ability to offer this level of connectivity on a subscription or pay-per-repair basis and also offer technical repair solutions and guidance.

4. Autonomy opportunities

Increased adoption of automatic driver assist systems (ADAS) will continue to penetrate the vehicle fleet at pace. As an example, in 2022, more than 60% of new models have adaptive cruise control compared with about 15% just five years ago. As a share of VIO, the significance of vehicles enabled with adaptive cruise control has risen from 0% in 2015 to 12% in 2022.



To the body repair industry, as the technology continues to penetrate the VIO, it could influence the rates of collision and the increased adoption of cosmetic and smart repair service offerings.



The main opportunities that were presented at AAPEX and Automechanika were that ADAS systems are a focal point as they were vulnerable to the effects from poor roads conditions and wheel impacts. The importance of ADAS provides an opportunity to service offerings around calibration and safety checks, as well as the associated need to ensure that wheel alignment was checked and adjusted to ensure all ADAS systems remained operational and safe. These services offered a significant revenue and upsell opportunity.

5. Transition to electrification

With VIO of 1.4 million electric vehicles (EVs) in the US currently, a conservative estimate puts that total to be close to 17 million VIO by 2030 as new models will increase from 26 in 2021 to more than 250 in 2030. Conservative and aggressive outlooks lead to overall share of the vehicle fleet of less than 15% in 2030—even as EVs show significant growth in new registrations, transformation of the fleet will take years.