 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/understanding-climate-risk-at-the-asset-level-the-interplay-of-transition-and-physical-risks content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Understanding Climate Risk at the Asset Level: The Interplay of Transition and Physical Risks

Greenhouse gas and gold mines Nearly 1 ton of CO2 emitted per ounce of gold produced in 2019

European Energy Insights - September 2020

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors


Understanding Climate Risk at the Asset Level: The Interplay of Transition and Physical Risks

Download The Full Report
Click here

The future financial and social consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent to companies, investors and policy makers. Strong action to reduce emissions and limit climate change may avoid the worst physical impacts of climate change but presents significant market, technology and regulatory transition risks for market participants. Conversely, failure to adequately reduce greenhouse gas emissions may limit transition risks but will result in increasing climate change and associated physical risks.

This paper explores the interplay between regulatory transitional risks and physical risks under alternative climate change scenarios, and how this may impact the performance of companies across sectors and geographies.

Key Findings

  • Almost 60% of companies in the S&P 500® (market capitalization of $18.0 trillion) and more than 40% of companies in the S&P Global 1200 (market capitalization $27.3 trillion) hold assets at high risk of physical climate change impacts.
  • Wildfires, water stress, heatwaves and hurricane (or typhoons) linked to increasing global average temperatures represent the greatest drivers of physical risk.
  • Regulatory transition risks, as represented by carbon pricing risk, is greatest in the Australia and US market benchmarks, linked in part to the high degree of action needed to shift comparatively weak carbon pricing policies to deliver on climate change goals.
  • Companies are exposed to a patchwork of climate change regulations such as carbon taxes, emissions trading schemes and other fossil fuel taxes.
  • Company exposure and resilience to both transition and physical risks does not conform to clear sectoral patterns, highlighting the need for in-depth analysis to evaluate climate risk at the asset and company level.
  • Companies and investors should seek to better understand their exposure to climate risks and offer greater disclosure and transparency on climate related risks, in line with the guidelines of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

Understanding Climate Risk at the Asset Level: The Interplay of Transition and Physical Risks

Click here