The Analyst Matrix: Profiting from Sell-Side Analysts’ Coverage Networks

Highlights

This report uses sell-side analysts’ coverage data to build a network of connected firms. This network has three broad applications: quantifying economic linkages between companies; forecasting fundamentals of companies in the network; and as a stock selection signal.

Stock selection signals constructed from the network deliver positive long-only and long-short returns globally, while models used to forecast company earnings revisions can be improved by incorporating information from the network.

Asset prices update much slower for companies with many connections (compared to those with a few connections) as investors need more time to process all related-firm news in the network.