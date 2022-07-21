Report: State of the Market - Mining Q2'22

Industry trends in the metals and mining sector reversed in the June quarter of 2022, as market sentiment weakened amid a souring economic backdrop. Exploration activity remained historically high, although most of our key metrics declined slightly quarter over quarter. Our aggregate mining sector market capitalization retreated slightly from a 10-year high in the previous quarter, although the still-high valuations did not deter significant merger and acquisition activity





Gain strategic insights into our latest quarterly analysis:



Markets

Commodity prices

Exploration & development

Financings

M&A activity

Outlook





Download our full report >



