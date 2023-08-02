Natural Language Processing, Part I: Primer

Unveiling The Hidden Information In Earnings Calls

Given the growing interest in NLP among investors, we are publishing this primer to demystify many aspects of NLP and provide three illustrations, with accompanying Python code, of how NLP can be used to quantify the sentiment of earnings calls. In our first example, sector-level sentiment trends are generated providing insights around inflection points and accelerations. The other two illustrations are: i) stock-level sentiment changes and forward returns, and ii) language complexity of earnings calls.