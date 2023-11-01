Machines Signal Q4’22 Guidance Not Falling Off a Cliff - An In-Depth Textual Review of Q3’22 Earnings Call Transcripts

Neutral Sentiment: The overall sentiment has deteriorated from highly positive[2] to neutral in a span of three seasons, but remains well above the pessimistic depths of the two previous bear markets induced by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the ’08 housing crisis.

Unevenness to the Financials: The number of firms citing profitability[3] growth has been a bright spot as Q3’22 is ranked 12th best in the past 60 quarters in part due to cost control while the percent of firms citing bottom-line growth has been in an ‘earnings recession’ for the past three quarters in part due to rising expenses and currency headwind.

Interest Rate Top of Mind: Supply chain-, inflation- and pandemic-related worries were of waning focus on Q3’22 calls whereas ‘rising interest rate’ has taken center stage.

Guidance Not Falling Off a Cliff: The breadth of firms that are expecting growth in their financials for Q4’22 hovers at its historical average, an encouraging sign that firms are not expecting broad-based softness (yet) as actuals tend to unfold much better than guidance.