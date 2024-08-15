Bonding with Style Investing: Value and Momentum in Corporate Bonds

The application of 'smart beta' strategies is expanding into corporate bonds, beyond its equity roots. This paper explores value, momentum, and short-term reversal styles in fixed income, highlighting the potential to enhance returns and diversify portfolios. The analysis shows that value and momentum strategies in iBoxx U.S. investment-grade (USIG) and high-yield (USHY) bonds generated statistically significant alpha, with low correlations to the comparable equity styles and markets premia.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Quantamental Research. Data as of July 2023.

Key research findings include:

Value and Momentum: Back-test results show long/short USIG (USHY) value and USIG (USHY) momentum styles delivered 2.0% (2.7%) and 1.1% (4.7%) annualized alpha respectively, after controlling for common equity styles and markets risk premia.

Explore the data used to conduct this research

S&P Global Market Intelligence bond pricing and liquidity data forms the basis of bond returns and liquidity-related robustness checks. Bond pricing data is updated daily covering US, European and Asian corporate bonds with historical records available since January 2013. We used the following S&P Markit iBoxx fixed income indices and their analytics in signal and factor portfolio construction.