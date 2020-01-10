FCC explores adding additional companies to US subsidy ban list

With two Chinese telecommunications firms already on a list of companies deemed national security threats, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is looking at what other names should be on the list.

At its July 16 open meeting, the FCC is set to vote on an item that would explore adding additional companies to a list of communications equipment and service providers deemed ineligible for subsidies offered through FCC programs due to national security concerns.

In March, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law, known as the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, that directs the FCC to generate a list of equipment and service providers that pose an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The agency is then directed to ban the usage of subsidies offered through FCC programs to obtain such equipment.

In November 2019, the FCC initially designated two companies — Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and ZTE Corp. — as national security threats. On June 30, the FCC formalized the designation, which will prohibit the use of an agency subsidy fund to buy or support equipment or services provided by the companies.

On July 16, the FCC will vote on an item seeking input on how to add communications equipment and services to the list. In particular, the agency asks about Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. A recent report indicated the Trump administration is finalizing rules that would prohibit the U.S. government from purchasing products or services from firms that use items from five Chinese companies — Huawei, ZTE, Dahua, Hikvision and Hytera.

The item also asks whether video surveillance equipment produced by Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua qualify as "communications equipment or service" under the law.

Government July 13 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will host an online event titled "Information Security and Financial Institutions: FTC Workshop to Examine Safeguards Rule ." July 15 The U.S. Copyright Office will host a webinar on its new group registration option for short online literary works. July 15 The U.S. House Committee on the Budget will host a virtual hearing titled "Software Update Required: COVID-19 Exposes Need for Federal Investments in Technology ." July 16 The FCC will host its monthly open meeting via teleconference. Industry, legal and think tank events July 13 The Lincoln Network will host a webinar titled "Unpacking Section 230 with Professor Jeff Kosseff ." July 14 The Lincoln Network will host a webinar titled "Securing Our Telecommunications Infrastructure ." July 15 The NG911 Institute will host a virtual event titled "Lunch and Learn: COVID-19 and the Future of NG911 ." July 15 The Center for Data Innovation will host an online event titled "Is the EU's AI Policy Headed in the Right Direction? " July 16 The Lincoln Network will host a webinar titled "Social Media's Impact on Free Speech ."

Stories of note:

Local media PPP recipients say loans helped, but many urge Congress to do more

Black representation in information sector up in '19; Asian representation dips

Liberty Global's go-to bank LionTree reaps telecom consolidation rewards

CBS Sports kicks off Champions League coverage early, netting Turner deal