Understanding the Impact of Government Support on Credit Ratings

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) is the primary organization for setting global banking standards. The third set of regulations produced by BCBS, Basel III, aims to strengthen bank capital requirements by increasing liquidity and decreasing leverage. The BCBS announced modifications to Basel III that will take effect in 2022. A banking regulator in Asia Pacific planned to advance the implementation timeframe for these modifications to 2021 for systemically important banks within its country.

One of the clauses refers to the exclusion of government support within the credit ratings of counterparties. S&P Global Ratings conducts this type of analysis through its Stand-Alone Credit Profiles (SACPs). The SACP is an opinion of an issue's or issuer's creditworthiness in the absence of extraordinary intervention from its parent, or affiliate, or related government, and is one component of a credit rating. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s (“Market Intelligence’s”) RatingsXpress® products provide access to S&P Global Ratings credit ratings and the underlying scores and factors, including the SACPs.