An Infosec Technology Provider Creates an Award-winning “State of the Union” Thought Leadership Report

Background

451 Research Consulting is a top-tier advisory and consulting firm within S&P Global Market Intelligence that provides cutting-edge research, analysis, and insights to companies doing business in the technology industry. 451 Research prides itself on its ability to deliver actionable insights that help businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

In this case study, we delve into the successful collaboration between 451 Research and a prominent global information security provider. The objective of this partnership was to establish the client as a thought leader in its field and gain a deeper understanding of various aspects of data security and cloud security strategies.

The Challenge

The information security provider faced several challenges in navigating the complex landscape of data security and cloud computing. The company sought to gain insights into:

The growth and sources of internal and external data security threats.

How organizations are addressing these threats.

Current trends and challenges in identity and access management controls.

Strategies for mitigating persistent security gaps in a multi-cloud environment.

To achieve these goals, the client partnered with 451 Research to leverage its expertise in customized research and advisory services.

The Solution

451 Research proposed a comprehensive solution to address the client's challenges. The key elements of the solution included:

451 Research analysts and consultants engaged in in-depth research tailored to the client's specific needs. This research involved a combination of primary and secondary data collection, leveraging 451 Research's existing data assets and conducting new surveys and interviews. Strategic Advisory Services: The research findings were then analyzed and interpreted by seasoned consultants, providing strategic insights and recommendations to the client. These insights empowered the client to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies for addressing data security threats and enhancing cloud security.

The research findings were then analyzed and interpreted by seasoned consultants, providing strategic insights and recommendations to the client. These insights empowered the client to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies for addressing data security threats and enhancing cloud security. Go-to-Market Services: 451 Research collaborated with the client's marketing team to create compelling content and materials that would resonate with both end customers and business partners. This included commissioned papers, roundtables, podcasts, and hosted webinars, all of which were co-branded and involved the participation of 451 Research analysts in presentations and discussions.

The Outcome

The partnership between 451 Research and the information security provider yielded remarkable outcomes, providing invaluable insights and knowledge that enabled the client to:

Develop a powerful value proposition supported by authoritative research and thought leadership pieces.

Obtain deep insights into the risks and opportunities presented by disruptive technologies and emerging market players.

Understand the unique needs of different regions and target audiences to support more relevant and effective sales messages.

Gain clarity on regional and vertical-specific strategies and demand trends to optimize sales targets and resource allocation.

Receive a MarCom Platinum Award for a thought leadership report that was based on a custom survey of nearly 3,000 global IT security professionals.

The success of this collaboration highlighted the importance of combining customized research, strategic advisory services, and effective content marketing to achieve thought leadership and drive business growth in the dynamic and competitive information security landscape.