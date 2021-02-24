State of the Market: Mining Q2-2019

As we wrote our last edition of State of the Market, we noted that many metal prices were locked in a bearish downtrend in the second quarter and that this could indeed feed through to further weakness in our assessment of industry health. Following the May breakdown of trade negotiations between China and the U.S., prices for copper, zinc and nickel ended the quarter lower by 14%, 8% and 3%, respectively. Gold had trended lower through late May, before rising global economic concerns and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon cut rates led the gold price to finish the quarter 9.0% higher. Here’s our summary:

EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT

Challenging global economic conditions have not spared the exploration sector in recent quarters, with our measure of activity, the Pipeline Activity Index, falling to 64, from 67 in the March quarter. Although the number of financings did rebound in the quarter, it was insufficient to offset the weak drilling activity, while the lower number of new initial resources was more than offset by a higher number of positive project milestone announcements.

The number of individual projects reporting drill results fell by 19% quarter over quarter, to 410 from 508, following a 17% decline in the March quarter. The number of drillholes assayed fell by 13% over the same period — the lowest quarterly total since the September 2016 quarter. Reported holes increased by 20% for copper and 70% for zinc-lead and more than doubled for nickel, suggesting underlying strength in the exploration sector's interest in the industrial metals, while assays for gold fell by 21%, silver 54%, platinum group metals 32% and specialty metals, including battery metals, by 19%. The number of significant drill results dropped from 364 to 303 from quarter to quarter. PRICE & MARKETS

The brightest spot for commodity prices is currently gold, whose price has been rising steadily in response to the uncertainty and shot up 9% over the quarter, from US$1,292/oz on April 1 to US$1,412/oz on June 28. Our Exploration Price Index remained stable at 120 quarter over quarter, with increases for gold, zinc and platinum balancing declines for copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum and cobalt.

At US$5.25 billion, April's financings marked the highest monthly total since July 2017. While May’s total included a significant amount of recapitalized debt for a handful of major producers, completed offerings tapered off over May and June but remained healthy by quarter-end compared with the first two months of the year. Both producers and explorers were able to raise more money than in the March quarter. Funds raised in the three months to end-June 2019 totaled US$9.81 billion — the highest total in seven quarters.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's aggregate market value of the industry's listed companies, based on 2,418 firms, edged upward by 2% to US$1.46 trillion after a 12% rise in the March quarter and was a shade higher than the year-ago quarter.

Metals and mining M&A total deal value fell to a five-quarter low in the June quarter. The total for deals with a value of at least US$5 million in the three months to end-June was US$2.81 billion — just over half of the value in the year-ago quarter and the second-lowest total since the December 2015 quarter (the lowest for the period was US$2.52 billion in the March 2018 quarter).

Despite improving gold and silver prices through August, global commodity demand growth for most industrial metals continues to weaken as the U.S.-China trade dispute shows little sign of abating. Pending any resolution to this stand-off, we anticipate base metals prices to further weaken through the remainder of the year, while gold- and silver-focused miners and explorers should see continued positive momentum in the near term.

Definitions

The Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, measures the level and direction of overall activity in the commodity supply pipeline by incorporating significant drill results, initial resource announcements, significant financings and positive project development milestones into a single comparable index.

The Exploration Price Index, or EPI, measures the relative change in precious and base metals prices, weighted by the percentage of overall exploration spending for each metal as a proxy of its relative importance to the industry at a given time.