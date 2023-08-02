How did the mining sector perform in Q1-2020, amid the global pandemic? Access our infographic and on-demand webinar to learn more.
To download the infographic in PDFClick Here
Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Metals & Mining sector
In these unprecedented times, essential data and insights are crucial to make well-informed decisions faster. Learn how we can help you understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the mining sector:
- Identify mines at risk for production
- Track key developments announced by mining companies
- Monitor daily commodity price trends and access commodities estimates
- Review monthly exploration activity and capital raising
- Conduct sensitivity analysis on margins as costs and commodity prices fluctuate
- Gain essential mining news and expert analysis as the global pandemic continues unfolding
- Understand the credit health of your counter-parties (suppliers & customers)
State of the Market: Mining Q1-2020
Hear from our analysts on their review of the mining sector and their updated outlook.Access Now