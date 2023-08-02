 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/state-of-the-market-mining-q1-2020 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

State of the Market: Mining Q1-2020
Blog

Highlighting the Top Regional Aftermarket Research Brokers by Sector Coverage

Video

Path to Net-Zero: How are mining companies tracking?

Blog

The Big Picture for 2023: Will Economies See Relief from Knock-on Effects of Russia-Ukraine Conflict?

Case Study

Quantifying the Mining Sector's Equipment & Service needs for Business Development & Resource Allocation Strategy


State of the Market: Mining Q1-2020

How did the mining sector perform in Q1-2020, amid the global pandemic? Access our infographic and on-demand webinar to learn more.

To download the infographic in PDF
Click Here

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Metals & Mining sector

In these unprecedented times, essential data and insights are crucial to make well-informed decisions faster. Learn how we can help you understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the mining sector: 

  • Identify mines at risk for production 
  • Track key developments announced by mining companies 
  • Monitor daily commodity price trends and access commodities estimates 
  • Review monthly exploration activity and capital raising 
  • Conduct sensitivity analysis on margins as costs and commodity prices fluctuate 
  • Gain essential mining news and expert analysis as the global pandemic continues unfolding 
  • Understand the credit health of your counter-parties (suppliers & customers) 

Request a demo >

  • Webinar

State of the Market: Mining Q1-2020

Hear from our analysts on their review of the mining sector and their updated outlook.

Access Now