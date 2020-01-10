 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/report-outlooks-of-lithium-and-cobalt content
Report: Outlooks of Lithium and Cobalt

Essential Metals & Mining Insights July 2020

COVID-19 Mining Impacts — Mining Projects With At-Risk Production

Mining Insights Newsletter June 2020

A Decade of Underperformance for Gold Discoveries


Report: Outlooks of Lithium and Cobalt

Highlights

The lithium carbonate CIF Asia price temporarily increased by US$450 per tonne to US$8,850/t but fell again in June to US$8,500/t due to suppressed demand in Asia.

From mid-March to early June, cobalt prices were supported by concerns over the stability of African supply. However by mid-June and cobalt prices fell to US$12.90 per pound on July 15, as demand weakness concerns returned.

In our July issue of the Lithium and Cobalt Commodity Briefing Service, we forecast that global passenger plug-in vehicle sales to decline by 5.8% year over year in 2020 to 2.07 million units, as higher European Union sales cushion the decline in China.

The lithium carbonate CIF Asia price temporarily increased by US$450 per tonne in May to US$8,850/t, as producers raised export prices as coronavirus fears started to ease. But prices declined again in June to US$8,500/t due to suppressed demand in Asia.

From mid-March to early June, cobalt prices were supported by concerns over the stability of African supply. The London Metal Exchange cobalt price began declining again mid-June and fell to US$12.90 per pound July 15, as demand weakness concerns returned and as some cobalt shipments made their way to China

With the reopening of global economies and roll-out of government stimulus measures, how would the forecasts for lithium and cobalt look like in Q4? Review our projections.

  Webinar

Outlooks for Lithium and Cobalt

  Blog

COVID-19 Mining Impacts — Mining Projects With At-Risk Production

  Webinar

State of the Market: Mining Q2-2020 Webinar

