Refining a Value Proposition in an Evolving Fintech Market

Background

As technology rapidly evolves in the payments sector, a global leader in payment solutions recognized a compelling need to reliably understand market dynamics. Seeking to refine its digital value proposition, form strategic partnerships with fintech companies, and effectively engage consumers, the client’s marketing team set out to address a number of crucial questions. This included understanding emerging trends, assessing the growth of digital marketplaces, analyzing consumer behavior and preferences, and exploring the evolution of fintech vendors. Armed with these insights, the company sought to leverage thought leadership pieces to drive outreach activities and establish a differentiated market presence.

Familiar with 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, the head of the client’s marketing team began discussions with 451 analysts to see how they could assist in accomplishing the team’s objectives.

The Challenge

The company needed to better understand the intricate dynamics shaping the payments industry to uncover valuable insights into emerging trends, such as banking-as-a-service, real-time payments, and open banking. Understanding the growth trajectory of the digital marketplace and consumer behavior across different regions was paramount, as was the need to analyze how fintech vendors were evolving and differentiating their offerings. By delving into these aspects, the company sought to capitalize on industry disruptions and effectively target its outreach efforts to a discerning market.

The Solution

Recognizing the company's requirements, 451 Research analysts and consultants proposed a tailored approach utilizing advisory services for customized research and content creation. Seasoned consultants and subject matter experts would collaborate closely with the marketing team to design market research surveys targeting consumers, fintech vendors, venture capitalists, merchants, and commercial respondents. This comprehensive approach would provide a holistic understanding of the market landscape and enable the marketing team to:

Understand market dynamics and trends through strategic advisory services, leveraging existing research assets and conducting additional primary and secondary research to gather unique insights.

Estimate the value and volume of transactions by applying survey sample data to population statistics, generating reliable estimates of the total value and transaction volume for various purchase channels and payment methods.

Create customized materials for outreach through Go 2 Market Services, identifying appealing topics for end customers and business partners, and crafting a compelling mix of deliverables, including commissioned papers, roundtables, podcasts, and hosted webinars to enhance market visibility. All content would be co-branded, and 451 Research analysts would actively participate in presentations and discussions.



The Outcome

Members of the marketing team recognized the immense value of having exclusive intelligence that could fuel a compelling value proposition. Supported by well-researched thought leadership pieces, they saw an opportunity to underscore the company's expertise and knowledge in fintech market trends. The team forged ahead with the collaboration, recognizing the significance of:

Unique data from customized surveys, reinforcing the company's branding in the fintech market with vendor-neutral analyst insights.

Deep insights into the risks and opportunities presented by disruptive technologies and market entrants, enabling informed decision-making.

An understanding of regional and target audience needs to effectively tailor sales messages.

Clarity on addressable demand by location, optimizing sales targets and resource allocation strategies.

Competitive intelligence to position payment and pricing options strategically.

The collaboration with 451 Research empowered the marketing team to tell a differentiated story, backed by robust research and insights. Equipped with this knowledge, the company successfully drove multiple outreach activities, establishing itself as a thought leader in the rapidly evolving payments industry.