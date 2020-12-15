Q3: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. solar power industry saw another strong Q3, adding 1,158.99 MW of new utility-scale capacity. 2020 might well surpass 2019 in terms of capacity additions. In 2019, 5,439 MW of solar power was added, compared to 5,285 MW through the third quarter in 2020.



Meanwhile, the U.S. wind industry added 1,733 MW of new power capacity in Q3, mainly driven by international capital. It was the strongest third quarter since 2015, when 1,901 MW of wind power capacity was added.



