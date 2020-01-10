Q2 Power Forecast Snapshot: Amid A Pandemic, Green Electricity Charts A Course Forward

Emerging storage sector could address both resource adequacy and green mandates

Demand losses compress merchant spark spreads in an unprecedented second quarter



Demand losses associated with economic contraction and pandemic mitigation measures impacted spark spreads during the second quarter, a period when spark spreads are seasonally weak to begin with. Virtually every market had spark spread declines, with key power hubs trading in single digits. MISO Indiana Hub saw the highest spark spreads in the Eastern Interconnect, as tightness in generation makes its presence felt. PJM Western Hub also saw adequate spreads despite a highly competitive generation landscape. Northeast hubs continued to see low and declining spark spreads as renewable energy expands into these markets. Western U.S. hubs, typically impacted by peak hydro availability, saw spreads fall still further due to pandemic impacts.

Reserve shortages developing in key markets

While demand reductions from the pandemic could ease generation shortages in the near term, several markets are retiring capacity more rapidly than they can build it back for resource adequacy purposes. These include:

• ERCOT – While lower loads give the region some time, solar and storage development will need to expand quickly to address tight reserves by the summer of 2021;



• CAISO – Policymakers continue to struggle with how to fill gaps left by retirement of legacy peakers in southern California this year and next, eyeing storage as part of the solution;



• MISO Zones 6-7 (Indiana and Michigan) – Utilities have embraced coal retirements, offset by wind and solar construction. However, the market could see a supply squeeze as early as summer 2021

