 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/probability-of-default-model-shows-significant-drop-in-risk-across-industries content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Probability Of Default Model Shows Significant Drop In Risk Across Industries

S&P Global Market Intelligence Goes ‘All-In’ On Mobile

S&P Global Market Intelligence

New Year, New Regulation. 2020 Brings Increased Reporting Requirements to European Union


Probability Of Default Model Shows Significant Drop In Risk Across Industries

The threat of defaults that had spiked during the peak of the pandemic panic is diminishing, with the risk associated with the sectors most affected by the pandemic more than halving from the early-April peak.

The probability-of-default, or PD, model, devised by the Credit Analytics branch of S&P Global Market Intelligence, calculates a median one-year market signal probability of default for 64,000 public companies across the world. The figure represents the odds that a company will default on its debt within the next year based on fluctuations in the company's share price and other country- and industry-related risks.

See which industries have been most and least impacted from a PD perspective below:

Interested in learning more about our Credit Analytics tools used in the analysis?
Click Here