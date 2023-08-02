Mining Exploration Insights - April 2020

Mining equities were not immune from the worldwide sell-off in equities due to mounting fear of the coronavirus that began toward the end of February, as S&P Global Market Intelligence's aggregate market value of the industry's listed companies, based on 2,333 firms, was down 16% month over month at US$1.06 trillion, off 29% from a 19-month high of US$1.49 trillion in December. It was the lowest aggregate market value for the sector since May 2016. The aggregate market cap of the industry's top 100 companies was down 15% in March at US$898 billion. The number of tracked mining companies remains at a 10-year low, declining steadily from a high of 2,921 companies in March 2012.

The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. The full report and data files are made available to our Metals & Mining subscribers only. Here are the highlights from our March, 2020 issue: