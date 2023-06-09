Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023

Greater China had 702 M&A deals worth US$62.3bn in YTD 2023. Comparing the numbers with YTD 2022, YTD 2023 domestic and inbound volume declined by 124 deals, while outbound volume fell short by 7 deals.

In terms of aggregate transaction value, YTD 2023 saw an overall 13% decrease from YTD 2022 – domestic and inbound decreased by 26.7%, while outbound had a large increase at 135%.

In YTD 2023, communication services, followed closely by energy, showed the most growth within the domestic & inbound sector. On the other hand, consumer staples took the lead with 828.4% growth for the outbound sector.