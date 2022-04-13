Gaining Essential Data Faster on the Global Metals & Mining Industry

The Metals & Mining industry is constantly evolving, given cyclical commodity activity, ongoing mergers and acquisitions, and rapidly evolving downstream technological advancements. Understanding important developments at a commodity, asset, company, and country level is critical to support sound investment decisions and strategic operational initiatives.

Yet, staying on top of global trends can be challenging. The M&A Investment team at a large China-based Metals & Mining company wanted access to more in-depth sector-specific information and project cost analysis to help assess the competitive landscape and understand potential investment opportunities across regions.

Pain Points

The company was interested in expanding the Metals & Mining services it was utilizing to become even more data driven. It felt this would further strengthen its analytical processes, while improving the productivity of staff members. In particular, the M&A Investment team was working with disparate data sources and wanted to integrate industry and market data in a consolidated internal database to more easily identify key global trends and evaluate specific assets for potential purchase. The team indicated that data reliability, timeliness, and comprehensiveness were of upmost importance.

A comprehensive source of global mining company and mining property data with granular, standardized breakouts of property, plant, and equipment information, as well as details on mining property interests and capitalized exploration and evaluation for over 2,5001 companies around the world.

Company financials with standardized fundamental and market data for active and inactive publicly-traded companies, with annual and quarterly fundamental and daily market data back to 1986.

Profiles of over 1.2 million transactions captured across the globe, including M&A, private placement, venture capital, private investment in public equity, spin-off, bankruptcies, share buyback programs, and equity/debt public offerings.

Information on more than one million key developments from over 20,000 news sources, including press releases, regulatory filings, company web sites, and call transcripts.

Profiles of professionals, including biographies, contact data, education, compensation, affiliations, and corporate board memberships linked to a person ID.

Delivery of this extensive data via XpressfeedTM, a turnkey data loading and maintenance technology that provides a reliable and efficient solution for data delivery and management.

Market Intelligence brought together specialists from across a variety of domains of expertise to meet with the company’s M&A Investment team, senior management, and Technology department to demonstrate the ability to deliver a holistic solution across multiple products.

Key Benefits

Members of the M&A Investment team feel they now have the powerful data-feed solution and deep analytical capability needed to advise senior management with confidence. In particular, the team values the ability to:

Stay ahead of the changing mining landscape with a comprehensive view of global mining industry activities.

Easily screen opportunities and perform due diligence to help form investment strategies.

Search prospective buyers for certain assets or identify distressed assets for acquisitions by analyzing the financial data and cash flow of targeted companies.

Integrate Market Intelligence and in-house data to create a consolidated information set.

Enhance efficiencies with Xpressfeed data items being loaded directly into the company’s Chinese database templates through feed loaders.

