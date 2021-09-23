 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/fintech-intelligence-digital-newsletter-june-2021 content esgSubNav

In This List
Blog

Fintech Intelligence Digital Newsletter: June 2021
Blog

TMT Digital Newsletter - June 2021

Blog

Sinclair gives details on sports betting, advertising, OTT at Kagan Media Summit

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July Edition

Blog

A Guide to Minimizing Counterparty Risk


Fintech Intelligence Digital Newsletter: June 2021

Investment in bitcoin creates a dilemma for environmental, social and governance-conscious institutional investors due to the huge amounts of energy the mining process consumes. The bitcoin network’s energy consumption is roughly the same as that of the Netherlands and a large portion of it is powered by coal.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo