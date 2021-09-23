Investment in bitcoin creates a dilemma for environmental, social and governance-conscious institutional investors due to the huge amounts of energy the mining process consumes. The bitcoin network’s energy consumption is roughly the same as that of the Netherlands and a large portion of it is powered by coal.
Fintech Intelligence Digital Newsletter: June 2021
TMT Digital Newsletter - June 2021
Sinclair gives details on sports betting, advertising, OTT at Kagan Media Summit
Banking Essentials Newsletter: July Edition
A Guide to Minimizing Counterparty Risk