Families Need All The Entertainment They Can Get

At 31%, families are nearly twice as likely as the overall survey base to add a new streaming service through June, according to our March 27-29 U.S. COVID-19 survey.

Demographically, the most likely age group that indicated having children was the Millennials (aged 23-39) which composed 49% of the families surveyed. This younger group is already more receptive than older survey takers to digital services. Add to that the desire for home peace, and it is no surprise that survey takers with children over-indexed on just about all video-related questions, in particular digital services such as sports apps and streaming services.

While two-thirds of families surveyed indicated watching more free online video, the figure for the total base was 50%. And family households are almost twice as likely to have upgraded home internet to handle the new work/school from home. Netflix Inc. Party was also of more interest to family homes.

Access supplemental survey data in Excel format here (for clients olnly).

Of the 179 survey takers looking to add a new service, Sling TV LLC was the most tempting among virtual multichannel services for family homes, versus Hulu LLC for the overall surveyed base. Of the SVOD streaming services we asked about, Hulu was the most interesting to families.

For AVOD, families were more likely to want to try Crackle and The Roku Channel, while the overall base leaned toward network TV sites (e.g. abc.com, nbc.com).

In perhaps a nod to Soccer moms and dads, family homes are also bigger sports fans across the board. Consequently, soccer had the widest spread between families and the overall base according to the survey data.

Accordingly, families were twice as likely to indicate viewing archived games on digital platforms at 29% versus 15% overall.

As presented here, one in two families were likely to pay $20 for a new feature film download, compared to 29% overall. Overall, families are online and looking for options.

Data presented in this article resulted from Kagan's recent coronavirus survey conducted between March 27 and 29. This unscheduled, event-driven survey was designed to measure the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on 1,002, media consumers in the U.S. Margin of error is +/-3.0% at the 95% confidence level.

