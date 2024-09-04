Claim it back: Maximizing your tax refund

As a global investor, it is crucial to understand the significance of Foreign Dividend Withholding Tax (WHT) and its potential impact on returns. With an abundance of inefficiencies and obstacles involved in the multi-step tax reclaim process, it is not safe to assume all holders are receiving their full amount due.

How much have you, or your clients, overpaid in WHT? Do you know?

S&P Global Market Intelligence assembled a panel of tax and investor experts to discuss the tax reclaim process, market-specific challenges associated with Foreign Dividend WHT, and how firms can optimize returns for their global investors. Our host, Amanda Bergus, is joined by Ankush Zutshi, head of Corporate Actions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, William Sheridan, VP of Tax Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Len Lipton, Managing Director at GlobeTax.

The Global Investor

Cross-border investment and trade practices have evolved alongside societies, governments, and technology for hundreds of years. At its best, the global value chain offers individuals, corporations, and governments mutually beneficial cross-border partnerships that boost local economies and promote innovation. While we have undeniably seen progress in this arena over time, global markets lack cohesion across policies and the pace of change in many areas, including Foreign Dividend WHT processes.

By default, global investors are subject to the statutory dividend WHT of the issuing country, which ranges from 0% - 35%. Furthermore, investors are at risk for double taxation on the same income by their country of residence. These major cons may deter investors from purchasing stock in a foreign company, particularly if they are entitled to a lower, or null, WHT in their home country.

Double Taxation Treaties

To combat these issues, countries around world have signed bilateral double taxation treaties, which define the agreed favorable treaty rates for non-residents, as well as which country deserves to tax the investor to avoid double taxation.

Double taxation treaties have received broad acceptance in large part due to the models provided by the Organization for Economic Cooperation of Development (OECD). The OECD is comprised of 37 member countries that discuss and develop economic and social policy, with a goal “to shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity, and well-being for all.”

While double taxation treaties offer some relief, they are just the beginning of the conversation. The favorable WHT rate does not automatically apply for non-resident investors. They must first adhere to market-specific requirements to prove eligibility, at a minimum providing proof of residency.

Relief at Source Versus Tax Reclaim

With or without a double taxation treaty in place, tax authorities determine how and when to provide tax relief, adding to the inconsistencies and complexity surrounding proof of eligibility and global tax reclaim processes.

When foreign investors are entitled to a more favorable tax rate, it may be realized in one of two ways:

Relief at Source : The investor may be taxed at the favorable treaty rate and receive their full entitlement on the payable date if, and only if, the issuing country offers relief at source, and the investor has provided all required documents in advance of the payable date.

: The investor may be taxed at the favorable treaty rate and receive their full entitlement on the payable date if, and only if, the issuing country offers relief at source, and the investor has provided all required documents in advance of the payable date. Tax Reclaim: When a country does not offer relief at source, or the investor fails to provide proof of eligibility in time, excess WHT can be reclaimed after the payable date, but the tax reclaim process comes with its own set of challenges. Bill summarizes them nicely during our discussion.

Market-Specific Challenges

The disparity across global tax reclaim requirements and the resulting layers of complexity create a significant challenge for investors and custodians. With an ever-growing list of unique eligibility requirements, statute of limitations, and reclaim processing times, there is not a one-size-fits-all set of rules. Having extensive tax expertise in your corner could make all the difference.

Our GlobeTax panelist, Len Lipton says it best (listen to audio clip below):

Foreign Dividend WHT in Practice

All the industry experts featured in this discussion work directly with financial firms that rely on their expertise, software solutions, and tax services to optimize efficiency in their clients’ day-to-day operations. Their clients have consistently cited a few key challenges around Foreign Dividend WHT, including:

The chain of custody: From the point that the dividend is issued and withholding occurs in the local market, to the point when the money reaches the ultimate beneficial owner’s account, the payment chain may include four or more financial intermediaries. The inefficiency is exacerbated by the lack of harmonization across their respective software solutions.

From the point that the dividend is issued and withholding occurs in the local market, to the point when the money reaches the ultimate beneficial owner’s account, the payment chain may include four or more financial intermediaries. The inefficiency is exacerbated by the lack of harmonization across their respective software solutions. Transparency of the underlying beneficial owners: Beneficial owner documentation and the location of the positions in each account is a recurring bottleneck. Managing the end-to-end process for WHT reclaim effectively requires a large amount of complex information to flow seamlessly through multiple digital platforms along the chain, uncorrupted, and in a short window of time (dependent on a given dividends’ announcement and payable dates) to be granted relief at source.

Beneficial owner documentation and the location of the positions in each account is a recurring bottleneck. Managing the end-to-end process for WHT reclaim effectively requires a large amount of complex information to flow seamlessly through multiple digital platforms along the chain, uncorrupted, and in a short window of time (dependent on a given dividends’ announcement and payable dates) to be granted relief at source. Limited internal resources: With the enormous effort required to achieve relief at source for a single cash dividend, many firms are not able to proactively offer a full WHT service, or even effectively maintain their existing scope of work.

Our Head of Corporate Actions, Ankush Zutshi has shared his insights in the following clip.

Money Left on the Table

Most investors would agree that relief at source is preferrable to tax reclaim. If the best solution for Foreign Dividend WHT is an intricate series of manual steps it is easy to understand why investors leave vast amounts of tax unclaimed. As our panelist, Bill Sheridan, points out, it is estimated that approximately $40B in tax is left unclaimed every year.

“There is roughly $200 billion of dividend withholding tax globally every year, of which approximately 20% of that is just left unclaimed… so, you're talking upwards of $40 Billion of unclaimed tax that's withheld, that is actually due to the investors. - William Sheridan, S&P Global Market Intelligence

