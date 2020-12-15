CAISO and ERCOT Power Forecasts by the Hour

Although California is thought to be the leader in renewable energy in the U.S., Texas has more installed capacity and is quickly catching up in its renewable market share.

Our Power Forecast solution projects 2,090 MW of wind and 12,450 MW of solar generation in CAISO by 2025, in addition to the 3.8 GW of behind-the-meter solar in CAISO's queue. In Texas, we project 1,540 MW of wind, 3,390 MW of solar and 8,380 MW of gas-fired generation, both combined cycle and peaking, mostly from the development pipeline through 2025.

Given that CAISO and ERCOT are high in solar and wind penetration respectively, how would this shape their hourly power pricing forecasts?

Examine solar and wind generation, and power price forecasts by the hour

Review 2020 generation-weighted prices: wind vs. solar

Identify the development queue of renewable resources (2021-2023) in both markets

Leverage our 20 year REC price forecast to identify which market each green asset sells into and tie that identification to a REC projection, project financial impacts of regulatory changes and renewable power generation mandates, and estimate environmental compliance costs to utilities that rely heavily on fossil fuels

.