 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/cable-nets-struggle-with-little-revenue-growth-expanding-programming-budgets content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Cable Nets Struggle With Little Revenue Growth Expanding Programming Budgets

US Operators Bolster Downward Trajectory for US Cable Capex Forecast

Ad agencies struggle to survive second quarter of 2020

Video Supply-Side Platforms Hurt By Q2'20 Fall In Video Ads, Rebounding In 2021

AVIA: Building The Case For Satellite 5G

Technology, Media & Telecom
Cable Nets Struggle With Little Revenue Growth Expanding Programming Budgets

There have been many stories in the mainstream press about how bad cord cutting and cord shaving has been for cable networks. Although there is no question this is a difficult environment for them to operate in, executives have done a remarkable job of keeping selling, general and administrative costs in check as revenue growth has slowed. Programming costs, however, continue to rise.

Programming costs as a percentage of revenue have ballooned over the last seven years from 42.5% in 2012 to 48.9% in 2018. Networks at the top of the list are mostly startups, with Entertainment Studios Inc.'s Cars.TVPets.TVES.TVJustice Central and Recipe.TV, as well as CJ Group's Mnet all forking out more in programming costs than they garner in revenue.

However, sports networks are also having a difficult time as sports rights continue to escalate at a rapid rate while most sports cable networks continue to see a decline in subscribers and, in many instances, in the ratings, which negatively impacts the top line.

Fox Corp.'s FOX Sports 2 ranks high on the list, with 95% of revenues plowed back into programming costs; Comcast Corp.'s NBCSN is not far behind it at 86.7%. The latter will see an improvement in 2019 without the summer Olympics hitting programming costs.

Some of the league channels are in a pickle. We estimate programming costs for NFL Network are 80.5% of revenues, with MLB Network also fairly high at 67.4%. Based on the estimated fair market value of what the games aired would be worth if sold on the open market, these channels may find, if cord cutting continues, that they would make more money by simply shutting down and selling the games to another broadcaster.

There are, however, some well-known brands in the bottom 25 networks, along with a number of feeds of international channels that do not require additional programming investment. Walt Disney Co.'s Disney Channel comes in at just 21% of revenues despite having grown acquired programming at a CAGR of 9% per year since 2009. This has been due to keeping original programming costs in check while growing average license fee per sub from 76 cents to more than $1 during the same time frame.

Discovery Channel is another well-known brand that comes in very low on the metric of programming costs as a percentage of revenue. It has remained flat at 21% of revenue over the past seven years. This is due to Discovery Inc.'s strategy of producing or commissioning programming with global appeal, allowing amortization of production costs across channels all over the world.

Despite showing very little revenue growth over the past seven years, Discovery has one of the fattest margins in the industry at 61.4%. It has continued to expand abroad, where much of their growth will be going forward.  For an in-depth analysis of the data going back to 1989, click here.

Learn More About Essential Intelligence
Request a Demo