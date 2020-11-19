Best Practice Approach for Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk

As a global independent asset manager specializing in private debt strategies, the firm originates asset-backed investment opportunities by financing real-economy businesses, such as trade financing solutions, largely in commodities and natural resources.

Looking to win additional mandates, the Risk team wanted to implement a more transparent approach to credit risk. They felt an “expected credit loss” (ECL) framework similar to the International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB) IFRS 9 for banks would be ideal. IFRS 9 requires banks to recognize potential impairment sooner than in the past, and introduce forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios to more reliably capture losses.

The Risk team needed to adjust its internal models to reflect the IFRS 9 approach, and convert historical probabilities of default (PDs) to ones that were point-in-time (PiT) and capture macroeconomic variables. The Chief Risk Manager contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to discuss the type of information and support that was available.