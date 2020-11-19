As a global independent asset manager specializing in private debt strategies, the firm originates asset-backed investment opportunities by financing real-economy businesses, such as trade financing solutions, largely in commodities and natural resources.
Looking to win additional mandates, the Risk team wanted to implement a more transparent approach to credit risk. They felt an “expected credit loss” (ECL) framework similar to the International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB) IFRS 9 for banks would be ideal. IFRS 9 requires banks to recognize potential impairment sooner than in the past, and introduce forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios to more reliably capture losses.
The Risk team needed to adjust its internal models to reflect the IFRS 9 approach, and convert historical probabilities of default (PDs) to ones that were point-in-time (PiT) and capture macroeconomic variables. The Chief Risk Manager contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to discuss the type of information and support that was available.
Learn More About Market IntelligenceRequest Demo
Best Practice Approach for Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk
Click Here