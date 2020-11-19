 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/best-practice-approach-for-calculating-portfolio-credit-risk content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Best Practice Approach for Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk

Complying with International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 9

Industries Most and Least Impacted by COVID-19 from a Probability of Default Perspective – September 2020 Update

Gold RRS 2020 — Top Gold Producers' Reserves In Decline

Infrastructure Issues: Understanding and Mitigating Risks


Best Practice Approach for Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk

As a global independent asset manager specializing in private debt strategies, the firm originates asset-backed investment opportunities by financing real-economy businesses, such as trade financing solutions, largely in commodities and natural resources.

Looking to win additional mandates, the Risk team wanted to implement a more transparent approach to credit risk. They felt an “expected credit loss” (ECL) framework similar to the International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB) IFRS 9 for banks would be ideal. IFRS 9 requires banks to recognize potential impairment sooner than in the past, and introduce forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios to more reliably capture losses.

The Risk team needed to adjust its internal models to reflect the IFRS 9 approach, and convert historical probabilities of default (PDs) to ones that were point-in-time (PiT) and capture macroeconomic variables. The Chief Risk Manager contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to discuss the type of information and support that was available.

Learn More About Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

Best Practice Approach for Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk

Click Here