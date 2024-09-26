 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/australia-q2-2024-capital-markets-update content esgSubNav
Australia Q2 2024 Capital Markets Update

For Q2 2024, Australia witnessed 210 M&A transactions with US$12.2 billion total transaction value. Compared to Q2 2023, Q2 2024 saw an decrease in M&A deal counts by 20.2% while total transaction value increased by 0.9%.

For YTD 2024, as compared to YTD 2023, domestic, inbound and outbound markets saw a drop in aggregate transaction value by 3.9%, 33.6% and 54.1%, respectively.

For YTD 2024, the Financials sector showed significant increase in the inbound market. The Materials sector in the Domestic market on a year-over-year basis.

