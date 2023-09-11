Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2023

For Q3 2023, Australia witnessed 217 M&A transactions with USD 7.6 billion total transaction value. Compared to Q3 2022, Q3 2023 saw a decrease in both M&A deal counts and transaction value by 34.6% and 62.6%, respectively.

For YTD 2023, as compared to YTD 2022, domestic and outbound markets both saw a large drop in aggregate transaction value by 70.4% and 54.1%, respectively, while inbound market saw a large increase in aggregate transaction value, with a 220.6% year-over-year growth rate.

For YTD 2023, the consumer staples sector showed the largest increase in the inbound market followed by the materials sector in both the inbound market and the outbound market.