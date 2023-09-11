 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/australia-ma-by-the-numbers-q3-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2023
Blog

Equity Issuance Ticks up in Q3 while IPO Activity Remains Sluggish

Blog

Gauging the Impact of Rate Changes, Growth, and Foreign Fluctuations on the US Economy

Blog

Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023

Blog

Essential IR Insights Newsletter - Summer July-August 2023


Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2023

For Q3 2023, Australia witnessed 217 M&A transactions with USD 7.6 billion total transaction value. Compared to Q3 2022, Q3 2023 saw a decrease in both M&A deal counts and transaction value by 34.6% and 62.6%, respectively.

For YTD 2023, as compared to YTD 2022, domestic and outbound markets both saw a large drop in aggregate transaction value by 70.4% and 54.1%, respectively, while inbound market saw a large increase in aggregate transaction value, with a 220.6% year-over-year growth rate.

For YTD 2023, the consumer staples sector showed the largest increase in the inbound market followed by the materials sector in both the inbound market and the outbound market.

Our data can help you assess the M&A landscape
Request Demo
  • Blog

Global M&A by the Numbers: 2022 in Review

Read More
  • Blog

Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2023

Read More