Asia-Pacific telcos, multichannel operators expand partnerships with OTTs

Global over-the-top services operating in the Asia-Pacific region continued to expand their number of partnerships with telecom carriers and pay TV operators in 2022. We added newly launched services such as Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ and its sub-brand Disney+ Hotstar to this year's survey. We also included smaller regional OTT players such as Lionsgate Play, Epic On, Wavve, TVB Anywhere, WeTV and Coupang Play to better reflect the region's video market development.

As of November 2022, our updated survey has tracked 400 agreements signed between OTT players and telcos or multichannel operators across 21 markets in the region. It compares with around 120 partner deals in June 2019 and 255 in April 2020.

Excluding the effect of adding new OTT players in our survey, the number of OTT partnerships had a major growth due to the fast development of Southeast Asian and Indian markets. However, the number of deals in New Zealand and Pakistan remained constant this year, while Vietnam lost several OTT partnerships. We excluded mainland China from our survey as state regulations prohibit international media entities from entering the market.

Partnerships in a nutshell

We collected the specifics of 197 partnership agreements in the survey and identified five types of partnerships between OTT operators and telcos or multichannel operators. Specifically, telcos and pay TV operators can provide billing services; subscription promotions via bundled packages or discounted products; unlimited data or customized data service; set-top box, or STB, integration; and mobile app or hardware pre-installation to OTT partners. Direct carrier billing and subscription promotion are the most popular partnership forms, according to our survey.

Some 120, or 61%, partnership deals incorporated direct carrier billing service. In markets where digital payments are inaccessible to many online video users, OTT providers tend to leverage telecom incumbents' billing systems to reach new customers that would otherwise be unable to sign up due to payment difficulties. Direct carrier billing is widespread in India, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan, our survey shows.

India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan topped the list with the greatest number of partnership agreements with OTT players, which is consistent with the market ranking in 2020. The number of partnerships with local or regional OTT players in emerging markets tends to outperform the number of agreements with global ones, according to our survey. Developed markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea still see international OTT players dominant in the partnership market… (Clients can access the full article here.)

Global and regional OTT players

Netflix Inc. continued its lead over regional OTT peers followed by PCCW Ltd.'s Viu. Other OTT services with more than 10 partnership agreements in Asia-Pacific include iflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO, Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, iQIYI Inc. and Eros Now.

Netflix's arrangement with Indian DTH provider Tata Play is the most recent deal. This comes after Netflix's agreement with telco Taiwan Mobile, South Korean DTH operator KT Skylife and Malaysia's Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. in July 2021.

Telco and multichannel operators in Hong Kong and Singapore sought exclusive partnerships with Disney+ to tap into the popularity of the new OTT service. Meanwhile, Disney+'s regional brand Disney+ Hotstar adopted a strategy that prefers a wider range of partnerships and mobile partnerships. Hotstar mainly operates in India and Southeast Asian markets, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

These markets usually feature relatively lower penetration of fixed-line broadband and rely more on mobile data for streaming services. Meanwhile, emerging markets are relatively more price-sensitive and customers tend to suspend the streaming subscription once the promotion or discounts end…(Clients can access the full article here.)

Mobile service providers’ agreements with OTTs

Telcos with mobile services tend to partner with OTT players in the Asia-Pacific region more actively compared to traditional pay TV operators. Collaboration with mobile operators provides OTT players with a wider user base, particularly in markets with relatively low fixed broadband penetration. Not surprisingly, major Asia-Pacific markets with a significant number of OTT partnerships, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan, see much higher mobile penetration compared to fixed broadband penetration, according to Kagan estimates.

All three major global OTT players — Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Prime Video — formed mobile partnerships in India. For example, Netflix and Prime Video provide free subscriptions through Indian telco Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s postpaid plans, and the telco's virtual multichannel app Jio TV aggregates more than 10 OTT apps into its promotion packages and offers free subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar mobile app as a promotion. The strategy helps both OTT apps and Reliance Jio to improve their streaming service penetration through the mobile market.

Beyond the need to access mobile data, some OTT partnerships in developed markets provide telcos chances to promote their new 5G plans.

While partnerships with OTT players bring new opportunities for both sides, South Korean Telecom complained about the data traffic burden arising from the heavy streaming of OTT services and is seeking network usage compensation from OTT players… (Clients can access the full article here.)

Telcos and pay TV operators in other markets also invested in homegrown streaming video services. (Clients can access the full research discussion here.)

Global Multichannel is a service of Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering.

Want to know more? Click here to read the full report, including complete database of partnerships, up-to-date charts, the rising new global and regional OTT players, how mobile service providers dominate partnerships with OTTs.