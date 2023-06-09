 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/asia-pacific-ma-by-the-numbers-q2-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023
Blog

Essential IR Insights Newsletter - Summer July-August 2023

Blog

Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023

Blog

Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2023

Blog

Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2023


Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023

The APAC M&A market was relatively muted in Q2. While total deal values increased slightly (4%) quarter-over-quarter to $76.3bn, the same deals value totals are down significantly (-52%) compared to Q2 2022. Volumes also declined -15% compared to the same period last year. However, one bright spot was the $23bn SPAC deal between Black Spade Acquisition Co and VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd, which marked the largest M&A transaction involved a special purpose acquisition company in almost two years. This deal also contributed to Hong Kong’s region M&A leadership for the quarter, with China coming in second at $17.2bn.

EXPLORE OUR DATA TO ASSESS THE M&A LANDSCAPE

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up