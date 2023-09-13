2023 Big Picture: US Consumer Survey Results

In the changing world of home connectivity and entertainment services, it is increasingly important to keep a finger on the pulse of the consumers subscribing to these services. Results from the Kagan US MediaCensus online consumer survey, conducted in the first quarter of 2023, provide insights on subscribers to traditional and virtual multichannel, home broadband, wireless, and online video services. The linked report provides an overview of subscriber trends and demographics, as well as satisfaction with these services. The report also shows virtual multichannel, wireless and subscription online video services by US geography.

Report highlights include the following:

Traditional TV

– Among subscribers surveyed, AT&T Inc. U-verse subscribers were the youngest, while Mediacom Communications Corp. subscribers were the oldest.

– Satisfaction among traditional multichannel subscribers has remained high, although the share that is very satisfied has declined in recent years.

Virtual Multichannel

– Respondents in Charlotte, NC, were the most likely to indicate that they subscribed to a virtual multichannel service among the top 25 US TV markets.

– Individual profiles provide package subscription, the reason for subscribing and demographics among subscribers to Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube TV, Walt Disney Co.'s Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV Inc., DIRECTV Stream, DISH Network Corp.'s Sling TV and Philo.

Broadband

– Subscribers to satellite home internet services are generally younger than subscribers to wired operators surveyed.

– Recent subscribers were more likely to be satisfied with their home internet service compared to long-term subscribers.

Wireless

– Among the top three wireless operators, "best price for the service I need" and "most reliable service in my area" were the top reasons for subscribing.

– The shares of AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc. wireless subscribers who were very satisfied decreased in this year's survey compared to 2022 results.

Online Video

– Netflix Inc. users surveyed used fewer subscription video-on-demand services on average at 4.9 compared to users of other services such as Apple Inc.'s Apple TV+ at 7.4.

– Respondents in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta were the most likely of the top 25 US TV markets to indicate that they used SVOD services, both at 94%.