让我们开启对话，共创价值

我们以全方位的市场情报，赋能卓越决策。

联系我们

概览

我们确保每一步行动都受到启发，每一个决策都有据可依。

能源联通万物。我们的新名称——S&P Global Energy（标普全球能源）正体现了您所依赖的核心情报所具有的整体性与专业性。我们承诺将持续以便于浏览和理解的方式整合我们的各项能力，确保您能从能源情报的领导者手中，获取您所寻求的数据。

能力

我们凭借四项核心能力，帮助您在万变之中洞见清晰：

S&P Global Energy Platts（标普全球能源Platts）：定价与资讯

S&P Global Energy CERA（标普全球能源CERA）：研究与咨询

S&P Global Energy Horizons（标普全球能源Horizons）：能源扩展与可持续发展

S&P Global Energy Events（标普全球能源Events）：促进行业合作