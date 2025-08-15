Crude Oil, Metals & Mining Theme

August 15, 2025

Trump's historic tariff increase challenges global trade and economic growth

President Trump has introduced a new tariff framework that raises US tariffs to a 90-year high of 18%. This shift is poised to disrupt the global trading system and raises questions about long-term implications for international relations and economic growth.

