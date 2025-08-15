Trump's historic tariff increase challenges global trade and economic growth

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Crude Oil, Metals & Mining Theme
August 15, 2025
President Trump has introduced a new tariff framework that raises US tariffs to a 90-year high of 18%. This shift is poised to disrupt the global trading system and raises questions about long-term implications for international relations and economic growth.
Look Forward Podcast | Episode 4: Understanding Global Tensions: Geopolitics, Trade, and the Energy Transition feat. Andy Critchlow and Carlos Pascual
Products & Solutions