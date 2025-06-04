Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The Malaysian state of Sarawak unveiled its sustainability blueprint, outlining a series of targets and plans for 2030 that encompass carbon market development, hydrogen initiatives and carbon capture and storage, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced at the Asia Carbon Conference in Kuching.

Sarawak, with abundant hydropower resources that represent Malaysia’s cleanest energy compared with other states, aims to be a pioneer in advancing Malaysia’s decarbonization efforts. Additionally, the state is rich in forest and land resources, facilitating the development of nature-based carbon projects and CCS initiatives. Sarawak’s significant progress in renewable energy development is centered around hydropower, which has accounted for 70% of the state’s power generation capacity. This shift has enabled Sarawak to cut its carbon emissions from grid-connected power supplies by 72% between 2010-2023.

“Sarawak is determined to lead Malaysia and the region in climate action and sustainable development,” Abang Johari said while launching the blueprint. He emphasized Sarawak is already well ahead of its 2030 targets of 60% renewables in the power generation mix. Further, he said Sarawak aims to publish its full greenhouse gas inventory report by 2027 to benchmark emissions against a carbon budget.

For renewable/low-carbon hydrogen, the strategies include developing a large-scale hydrogen production hub, stimulating domestic offtake agreements, securing long-term international offtake agreements, establishing a state-level hydrogen certification program, and advancing the development and commercialization of critical technologies, according to the Premier.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed technology-based carbon capture credit at $150/mtCO2e on May 28.

Trump administration cancels $3.7 billion in carbon capture, clean energy awards

The US Department of Energy is walking back $3.7 billion in funding for carbon capture and other emissions-reduction technologies, the federal agency said. The DOE terminated 24 Biden administration awards after determining the projects were uneconomic and had "failed to advance the energy needs of the American people," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Australia may announce more hydrogen project funding recipients after Murchison

Australia might announce additional funding recipients in the first round of its A$2 billion ($1.23 billion) Hydrogen Headstart program as it evaluates remaining bids, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights. The potential for further funding comes as Australia works to revitalize its renewable hydrogen sector amid challenging market conditions, where developers have faced difficulties in getting offtake agreements and investments.

Carbon border tax simplification advances with European Council approval

The proposal to reform the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism cleared another hurdle after the European Council backed the simplification of its climate policy. "Simplification and reduction of the administrative burden for our companies to boost EU competitiveness remain among the priorities of the Polish presidency," Poland's minister for the EU Adam Szlapka said. The European Commission had been under pressure to tweak CBAM to enhance the competitiveness of the bloc's industry.

Japan passes bill mandating large CO2 emitters' participation in ETS

Japan's House of Councillors at the National Diet passed a set of bills, including amendments to the GX Promotion Act, under which the country will mandate companies emitting more than 100,000 mt/year of CO2 to participate in the emissions trading system from fiscal year 2026-27 (April-March). This follows the passage of the bill by the House of Representatives on May 15, after the Feb. 25 cabinet approval, which includes legalizing the ETS and allowing allocation of emissions allowances.

