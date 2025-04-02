Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) released a work plan on March 26 to expand the national compliance emission trading scheme (ETS) to the aluminium, steel, and cement sectors, without imposing significant costs on these sectors in the first compliance cycle ending Dec. 31, 2025.

In 2025, the amount of compliance emission allowances issued to individual aluminium, steel, and cement producers will be equivalent to their verified 2024 emissions, the work plan showed, which means these producers will not need to buy any emission allowance during their first compliance cycle.

The work plan provided a clear signal to these sectors that have very limited experience in carbon trading and worry about the ETS' financial impacts on their businesses.

However, the relatively loose ETS regulation could also impede investments in decarbonization solutions in these hard-to-abate sectors.

Editor’s picks: Premium and free content

UK emissions drop 4% in 2024 on reduced gas and coal use

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 4% in 2024, driven by reductions from the electricity and industrial sectors, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said. Emissions were 371 million mtCO2e compared with 385 million mtCO2e the previous year due to reduced gas and coal use in key sectors, provisional data showed. When compared to levels in 1990 -- used as a key reference year by many countries -- emissions were down 54%.

Canada sees Europe as new oil market as federal elections announced

Canada is headed to federal polls on April 28 to elect new members of its House of Commons, with contesting political parties unveiling plans to build oil and natural gas infrastructure to the coasts and open up new markets in Europe and Asia – all in an effort to wean the country away from the US.

EU hydrogen supply-demand data platform to run four rounds/year from summer: EC sources

The European Commission plans to hold four rounds per year for its new Hydrogen Mechanism, which seeks to match supply with demand in the nascent sector, with a launch in the summer, EC sources told Platts. The mechanism, announced in 2024, will have three elements: demand aggregation and matching for "green hydrogen" and derivatives such as ammonia, supporting infrastructure developments, and giving financial institutions access to potential projects, the sources said.

Hydrogen hub backers lobby Congress over fears of imminent grant rollbacks

Hydrogen lobbyists are descending upon Capitol Hill over fears that the US Department of Energy will withdraw support for four major infrastructure projects, though sparing others in mostly Republican-led states.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services

Subscribe to this newsletter on LinkedIn

to get weekly updates on the biggest stories

in energy transition