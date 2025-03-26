Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The German gas grid operator Gascade is using conventional fossil-derived “gray” hydrogen to fill the first section of its “Flow – Making hydrogen happen” pipeline network under construction, the company told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The company said industrial hydrogen was currently being fed into its pipeline in a section in the German state of Brandenburg in the east of the country.

“This is only because it is currently not possible to procure sufficient quantities of green hydrogen for this purpose on the market,“ a company spokesperson said by email.

It announced the start of hydrogen filling in the pipeline on March 12, marking a "significant" milestone in the country's energy transition.

Western Australia's Murchison Green Hydrogen project secures funding to proceed

The 1.5 GW Murchison Green Hydrogen Project being developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has been awarded up to A$814 million ($515 million) in production incentives under Australia’s Hydrogen Headstart subsidy plan for renewable hydrogen production, according to a statement by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The project, 20 km north of Kalbarri in Western Australia, will use solar and wind-powered hydrogen and convert it to renewable ammonia mainly for export.

Port of Houston expects ammonia and methanol to feature highly in the 2050 sustainable fuel endgame

The interest in sustainable maritime fuel is "loud and clear" and continues to solidify, Andy Morgans, Sustainability Program Manager at the Port of Houston said at the World Petrochemical Conference in Houston. Ammonia and methanol will feature highly in the 2050 sustainable fuel endgame, Morgans said.

Uncertainty looms over US hydrogen demand-side support mechanism, supply incentive rollout

The US hydrogen demand-side initiative, designed for the early commercial development of seven hydrogen hubs, is in limbo due to a freeze in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, potentially threatening project FID and limiting private investment, sources said.

China refines policies to stimulate demand for domestic renewable energy certificates

China will implement a series of measures to refine policies and stimulate demand for domestic renewable energy certificates, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. The latest guidance from the country’s top economic planner is an important step to address several critical issues the nascent Green Electricity Certificate market faces, including a lack of coordination with other environmental certificates, which potentially leads to double-counting of emission reductions, and a lack of alignment with international standards that may discourage foreign buyers.

L&T Energy, Reliance among nine winners in India’s second renewable hydrogen tender

State tendering arm Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) has issued Letters of Award to nine firms including L&T Energy, AM Green and Reliance Green in the country’s second renewable hydrogen production incentive tender, for a total capacity of 450,000 mt/year. The tendering body, disbursing incentives under the Rupees 197.44 billion ($2.28 billion) National Green Hydrogen Mission plan to produce renewable hydrogen and electrolyzers, said Rupees 22.39 billion has been awarded in the latest round.

