Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s first quarter auction cleared above the 2025 clearing price, depleting all of the 8.1 million cost containment reserve allowances dedicated for the year, according to March 14 data.

This is the second year in a row that the first quarter auction ended up selling all of the year’s supply of reserve allowances. These allowances are set aside to help bring down costs if an auction clears above a certain threshold.

Auction 67 cleared at $19.76 per allowance, a 1.5% quarter-on-quarter decrease but staying about 16% higher than this year’s price ceiling. Typically Q1 North American compliance carbon market auctions clear higher than the preceding Q4 auction, but broader uncertainty pressured prices slightly lower than S&P Global Commodity Insights expectations, analysts said.

“Since Feb. 28, comparable auction contract prices have been steadily declining each day, dropping below the $20 mark on March 10,” analysts said in the March 14 edition of the North American Emissions Bulletin. “Despite this downward trend, prices remained above the Cost Containment Reserve price.”

Editor’s pick: Premium and free content

SPGlobal.com

UK carbon prices rally 7% on day amid news of EU ETS linkage considerations

Prices for UK carbon allowances jumped 7% on March 12 following reports that the UK was considering linking its domestic emission trading system with the EU’s equivalent mechanism. The UK and the EU were said to be giving "serious considerations" to linking their emissions trading systems, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore said during a discussion about the carbon border adjustment mechanism in the House of Lords.

Insight Conversation: Chandra Shekhar Sinha, World Bank

The recent restructuring of the China Certified Emission Reduction (CCER) program may facilitate China’s linkages to the international market and the country may even consider importing eligible carbon credits through Chinese international investment the way the South Korean program allows, Chandra Shekhar Sinha, the Global Lead for Carbon Markets and Finance in the Climate Change Group at the World Bank, told S&P Global Commodity Insights in an interview.

Platts Connect

China’s CCER carbon market faces integrity, policy challenges after hectic start

The CCER market got off to a fast start in early March, but its long-term development still faces several critical hurdles, including integrity concerns, policy uncertainties, and the lack of strong demand signals, market participants and analysts said.

TotalEnergies, RWE sign 15-year deal for hydrogen from 300 MW electrolyzer in Germany

Refiner TotalEnergies has signed a hydrogen supply agreement with German power producer RWE to decarbonize its Leuna refinery in Germany. Under the deal, RWE will supply the eastern German Leuna site with 30,000 mt/year of green hydrogen for 15 years, beginning in 2030. The hydrogen will be produced at RWE's Lingen electrolyzer site in northern Germany using a 300-MW electrolyzer.

REEL: US hydrogen vehicle space down but not out

A US company aiming to be the Tesla of the hydrogen vehicle space recently filed for bankruptcy. This raises the question: what is next for hydrogen-fueled transportation in the US? Discussions on future infrastructure deployments could provide us some clues.

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition Services

Subscribe to this newsletter on LinkedIn

to get weekly updates on the biggest stories

in energy transition