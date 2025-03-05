Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

European carbon allowances fellduring the week ending Feb. 28, largely tracking the gas complex and further curtailments in net length from investors.

But prices did not react strongly to the news that the European Commission is looking to alter the timeline for the sale of carbon pricing certificates under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and move to a mass-based threshold to make the levy more effective and less bureaucratic.

EU Allowances for December 2025 were trading at Eur72.26/mtCO2e ($75.19/mtCO2e) at 1245 GMT Feb. 28, down around 4% since the previous week, according to Intercontinental Exchange data. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the EUA nearest December 2025 contract at Eur72.72/mtCO2e on Feb.27.

The Dutch TTF gas front-month contract, which was down most of the week, however, rallied on Feb. 27, driven by lower wind generation and concerns surrounding storage levels across the EU, supporting EUA prices as well.

EU to launch Eur1 billion third hydrogen bank funding round in Q3

The European Commission will launch a third hydrogen production support scheme worth up to Eur1 billion ($1.05 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, it said in its Clean Industrial Deal business plan launched Feb. 26. The third call for projects under the EU's European Hydrogen Bank initiative will also allow member states to support national projects under the "auction as a service" scheme.

Data centers drive surge in clean energy procurement in 2024

Corporate clean energy procurement grew 29% in 2024, resulting in a record 68 GW of deals announced globally, according to the S&P Global Commodity Insights corporate renewables database. Data centers led clean energy procurement efforts in 2024, according to Commodity Insights data, with over 17 GW of deals contracted predominantly through direct third-party power purchase agreements.

Singapore Article 6 carbon credit tender attracts $19-$41/mtCO2e price offers

Singapore's request for proposal to procure high-quality, Article 6-aligned, nature-based carbon credits, received offers from 17 suppliers with prices in the $19-$41/mtCO2e range, according to multiple market participants. Two of the lowest offers were from Malaysia-based carbon project developer Carbon Trace at $19/mtCO2e and from ITMO Ltd., an affiliate of the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, at $20/mtCO2e, for 1 million units each. Singapore's RFP is among the first of its kind in the industry open to public bidding and provides an early price signal for the nascent Article 6 market.

Platts Connect

Second UK green hydrogen award shortlist expected in March: DESNZ

The UK is to publish the shortlisted projects under its second electrolytic hydrogen allocation round (HAR2) in the next month, an official from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, at the World Hydrogen UK Intelligence Day in London on Feb. 25. HAR2 closed in April 2024, offering support for up to 875 MW of electrolysis capacity..

Lackluster hydrogen demand forces kit makers to cut costs, call off bets

Hydrogen companies are slashing spending, reducing staff and canceling production after betting on a market for clean fuel that still has yet to materialize. Last year's electrolyzer sales were "a disappointment," Nel ASA CEO Hakon Volldal said on the company's Feb. 26 earnings call. Fuel cell electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corp., which was briefly valued higher than Ford in 2020, has become a penny stock over the past year en route to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Another hydrogen truck developer, Hyzon Motors Inc., announced its delisting from the Nasdaq in February after California subsidies dried up.

China aims for 60% non-fossil fuel power capacity in 2025

China has released the annual targets for its energy sectors, requiring non-fossil fuel sources to account for 60% of its total power capacity, an increase from 55% in the previous year, according to the 2025 Energy Work Guidance released by the National Energy Administration. The NEA is China's principal energy market regulator, and its annual targets play an essential role in guiding energy companies in making investment and operational decisions.

