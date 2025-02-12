Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Momentum is building for renewable hydrogen projects in Europe, despite recent high-profile cancellations and setbacks, as state-backed subsidy support auctions and end-user mandates underpin final investment decisions.

Over 3 GW of electrolysis capacity has passed FID in Europe , to produce 415,000 mt/year of renewable hydrogen, according to Commodity Insights data, compared with 2 GW of cancellations.

Experts attribute project failures to natural attrition in the nascent clean hydrogen sector.

"In a sense, I am not surprised by what I see in the marketplace," Energy Transitions Commission Chair Adair Turner told Commodity Insights.

Global offshore wind capacity climbs past 80 GW, up 15% on year: RenewableUK

Global operational offshore wind capacity has reached 80.9 GW, rising 15% on the year, data from industry body RenewableUK showed. China accounted for much of the additions, installing 6.9 GW, with a further 1.7 GW coming online in the Netherlands, RenewableUK said. China has over 40 GW of installed capacity, with the UK in second place with 14.7 GW installed.

South Korea to set up government body to navigate EU's CBAM, global environmental policies

South Korea’s Ministry of Environment will set up an International Cooperation Bureau that will monitor environmental regulations such as the EU's upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, according to an environment ministry official. From 2026, the CBAM is expected to impose a significant carbon tax on iron and steel, cement, fertilizer and aluminum exported from South Korea to EU markets.

Canadian energy minister calls for US-Canada trade alliance amid tariff threat

The US and Canada could forge a new alliance on energy and critical minerals trade and put an end to tariff talks, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister for energy and natural resources, said at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on Feb. 4.

Indonesia doubts its own climate commitments after US climate reversal

Indonesia is questioning its own climate targets under the Paris Agreement amid uncertainty around funding promised by the US to phase out coal-fired power plants after the Trump administration’s recent climate policy reversal, according to government officials. The recent shift in US climate policy and its strong backing for fossil fuels has had a ripple effect across developing countries and raised concerns about decarbonization financing and global leadership in climate change mitigation.

Australia’s Stanwell reviews involvement in hydrogen initiatives after Queensland stops funds for CQ-H2

Australia’s Stanwell is reviewing its involvement in hydrogen initiatives after the Queensland government said it would not provide further funding for its flagship Central Queensland Hydrogen Project (CQ-H2) for renewable hydrogen. CQ-H2 aimed to produce 200 mt/day of renewable hydrogen in the initial stage around 2029, scaling up to 800 mt/day later with a liquid hydrogen facility near the Port of Gladstone being a prominent feature linked with the project.

California electric vehicle sales stagnate in 2024, BEV sales dip in Q4: CEC

California electric vehicles sales remained near their annual peak in 2024, according to California Energy Commission data, stagnating ahead of a shifting market in 2025 that could see reduced funding for EV infrastructure.

