Canada’s 2025 federal election poses a threat to the Liberal Party’s currently unpopular platform, including carbon and climate policies that contributed to higher power prices, an S&P Global Commodity Insights analyst said Jan. 8.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign on Jan. 6. Following his stepping down, someone from the Liberal Party could replace him in the interim or an early election could be called ahead of the 2025 federal election on Oct. 20.

“Canadians are not very happy with Justin Trudeau,” Hilary Bao, senior analyst at Commodity Insights, said.

There is a chance that the Conservative Party could win in 2025, but “anything can happen” and the margins are not yet clear, Bao said.

In the case that the conservatives win the federal election, the country’s energy transition “big picture” wouldn’t change in the power sector, Bao said.

“The whole country is still going to move away from carbon-intensive technologies to cleaner technologies in the energy sector,” she said.

However, the party has previously expressed interest in relieving the federal carbon tax imposed under Trudeau. A September 2023 policy outline document also showed preference for provinces and territories to each develop their own climate change policies without federal penalties or incentives. Whether or not that document reflects the party’s action plan if elected in 2025 is uncertain.

“[Conservatives] might reverse some of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, but everything is up in the air,” Bao said.

Global renewables capacity increased by new record in 2024, IRENA boss says

Renewable energy capacity increased by a record 530 GW in 2024, International Renewal Energy Agency Director-General Francesco La Camera said at the 15th general assembly in Abu Dhabi Jan. 12. Global green energy generation capacity has now climbed to roughly 4.4 TW, up from 3.9 TW in 2023. The preliminary figure for 2024 is a global record, but it is half of what is needed, La Camera said as energy, electricity and renewables ministers met to discuss ways to develop new energy resources and call for greater financing to address climate change.

Verra says 4 mil overissued rice cultivation carbon credits yet to be compensated

Verra's recent review found 25 of the 37 suspended rice cultivation projects in China had overissued voluntary carbon credits, and two project proponents, associated with 20 projects and more than 4 million overissued carbon credits, have not proposed any compensation solution, the organization said in a statement late Jan. 9.

Hintco confirms lower budget of Eur2.5 billion for second H2Global auction

Hintco -- the company running the H2Global hydrogen auction mechanism -- has confirmed a lower budget for its second import auction to supply renewable hydrogen and its derivatives to Germany and the Netherlands, with a value of up to Eur2.5 billion. Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action will provide up to Eur2.2 billion in a first phase of the second auction, with Eur300 million coming from the Dutch government, Hintco said.

CHINA DATA: Emissions under national compliance carbon market rise 2% YOY

Annual emissions covered by China’s national compliance carbon market reached 5.2 billion mtCO2e in the compliance period ended Dec. 31, 2024, according to a statement from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) late Jan. 3, a 2% growth year over year. Market participants and observers said the persistent growth, instead of reduction, of the covered emissions could trigger criticisms about the market’s efficacy.

Cefic critiques EU’s CBAM, calls for 'renewed decarbonization policy': report

The European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) has called on the European Union to strengthen its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism amid a “renewed decarbonization policy,” in a report on the competitiveness of the European chemical industry published Jan. 10. Under CBAM, importers of goods from seven carbon intensive industries -- fertilizers, cement, iron and steel, aluminum, electricity and hydrogen -- are required to pay for the price of the carbon embedded in them. Cefic, however, criticized the climate policy for failing to protect against carbon leakage, in which industries that produce planet-warming greenhouse gases move from heavily regulated countries to less regulated ones rather than cut emissions.

