New York, NY and Passau, Germany — June 15, 2026 — S&P Global Mobility today announced an expanded strategic investment in Digital Automotive, strengthening a partnership focused on helping automotive suppliers navigate market volatility, improve commercial decision-making, and drive profitable growth.

The expanded investment will accelerate product development, enhance platform capabilities, and support global scale-up, while embedding real-time market intelligence directly into sales planning, scenario modeling, opportunity management, and integrated pricing and volume management—ensuring consistent, profit-driven commercial decisions across all processes.