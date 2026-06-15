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15 June 2026
Expanded partnership accelerates next-generation sales planning and decision intelligence for automotive suppliers.
New York, NY and Passau, Germany — June 15, 2026 — S&P Global Mobility today announced an expanded strategic investment in Digital Automotive, strengthening a partnership focused on helping automotive suppliers navigate market volatility, improve commercial decision-making, and drive profitable growth.
The expanded investment will accelerate product development, enhance platform capabilities, and support global scale-up, while embedding real-time market intelligence directly into sales planning, scenario modeling, opportunity management, and integrated pricing and volume management—ensuring consistent, profit-driven commercial decisions across all processes.
Automotive suppliers are operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by supply chain realignment, uneven electrification timelines, shifting OEM strategies, and sustained cost pressures. These dynamics are compressing margins and increasing the need for faster, more informed decision-making.
In response, suppliers must:
The combined Digital Automotive and S&P Global Mobility solution directly addresses these challenges by integrating authoritative market data and forecasts into day-to-day commercial and operational workflows.
As AI and advanced analytics become more central to automotive planning, the reliability and depth of underlying data are increasingly decisive. The partnership brings together:
Together, the companies deliver a unified platform that turns market insight into action, supporting more accurate forecasting, stronger scenario planning, and improved commercial outcomes.
Customers benefit from an integrated solution that helps them:
The expanded investment enables faster deployment of new capabilities while deepening the integration of S&P Global Mobility data across Digital Automotive’s platform.
“Automotive suppliers need real-time intelligence embedded directly into their decision-making processes,” said Henner Lehne, S&P Global Mobility. “Our expanded investment in Digital Automotive reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that not only inform strategy, but measurably improve execution, performance, and profitability.”
“This next phase of our partnership allows us to scale innovation more quickly,” said Erik Reiter, CEO & Co-Founder of Digital Automotive. “By combining our platform with S&P Global Mobility’s data and expertise, we help suppliers navigate uncertainty and compete more effectively in a rapidly changing market.”
With this expanded partnership, S&P Global Mobility and Digital Automotive are setting a new benchmark for how data, technology, and industry expertise come together to support the future competitiveness of automotive suppliers worldwide.
S&P Global Mobility provides automotive data, insights, and forecasts that help customers anticipate change and make decisions with confidence. With unmatched global coverage and deep industry expertise, S&P Global Mobility serves OEMs, suppliers, and stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem.
Digital Automotive provides software solutions that enable automotive suppliers to digitalize and optimize strategic sales planning and sales management, with a strong focus on optimizing prices and managing volume volatility. Its platform supports the full commercial process, from opportunity identification to execution, helping suppliers improve transparency, efficiency, and profitability.
Media Contacts:
Kara Evanko
Global Head of Communications
S&P Global Mobility
kara.evanko@spglobal.com
571-609-7133
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
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