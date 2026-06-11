The Iran war is also disrupting the markets for sulfuric acid, naphtha and aluminum.

Sulfuric acid. In 2025, nearly 67% of nickel used in light-vehicle batteries was MHP or MSP, both of which require sulfuric acid during processing. This share is expected to climb slightly to 69% in 2026, but that trajectory is dependent on the duration and severity of the conflict.

Mainland China has reportedly banned exports of sulfuric acid to tighten its control over this key industrial chemical. China’s sulfuric acid export ban impact is felt keenly in Indonesia, whose rapidly expanding nickel-processing industry is particularly vulnerable.

Naphtha. The war’s impact extends to other petrochemical‑derived inputs, including solvents and monomers used in electrolyte and binder production. It underscores that geopolitical disruptions affect not only primary cathode and anode materials, but also a range of less visible but essential EV battery supply chain components.

The separator, electrolyte solvent and binder—critical supporting components of lithium-ion batteries—all depend on naphtha, a refined petroleum product heavily dependent on Middle Eastern battery supply chains. With Asia sourcing more than 60% of its naphtha from the Gulf—and the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to commercial traffic—these materials face battery supply chain disruptions that will appear first as price spikes before escalating into factory shortages.

Aluminum. Aluminum is another key battery material input exposed to price volatility and battery supply chain pressure. The price has already crossed $3,700 per metric ton, up from less than $3,000 in mid-February. The impact of higher aluminum costs is not uniform across chemistries. Lithium‑iron‑phosphate (LFP) refining tends to be less reagent‑intensive than high‑nickel‑cobalt‑aluminum or NMC811 systems, so the relative cost shock is smaller for LFP‑focused production lines.

Aluminum is also extensively used in battery pack enclosure trays and covers. According to S&P Global Mobility forecasts, nearly 69% of pack trays in plug-in electric vehicles use aluminum, and 17% of enclosure covers do.