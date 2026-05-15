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US hybrid registrations rose in March 2026, but seasonal patterns and pre-war trends—not just Iran war gas-price anxiety—likely drove the gains.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Were changes in US hybrid and electric vehicle registrations due to consumer anxiety over war-related price increases -- or part of a normal seasonal effect and continuing pre-war trends?
A March 2026 increase in hybrid vehicle registrations highlights evolving hybrid vs. electric vehicle buying patterns and raises broader questions about whether consumers are making lasting shifts toward electrified vehicles or reacting to anxiety over higher gas prices tied to the war with Iran.
In March 2026, overall US light-vehicle registrations declined 7.6% compared with March 2025. It is typical in the US on seasonal trends for March to outperform February, and March 2026 registrations rose 20.9% compared with February 2026. Electrified vehicle registrations also jumped sharply from February to March, though underlying factors suggest the gains were not driven solely by fuel-cost anxiety created by the start of the Iran war on February 28, 2026.
Market share data shows a clear upward trend for hybrid vehicle registrations in the first three months of 2026 compared with the first three months of 2025, while traditional gasoline vehicle registrations declined.
There are also more HEV and battery electric vehicles (BEV) available to consumers. HEV gains largely reflect substitutions for traditional ICE purchases enabled by a broader trend toward increasing HEV availability driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory changes that predate the Iran war.
The market share for BEVs slipped in the first three months of 2025 and in the first two months of 2026. The share in March 2026 improved but remained well below the share in March 2025.
It is too soon to tell if the March 2026 gain reflects fuel-cost anxiety or whether BEV demand is leveling out, as expected. Across most segments, US vehicle registrations in March 2026 were higher than February 2026 but lower than March 2025.
At the model level, Tesla Model Y continues to be the best-selling BEV, with about 33,000 registrations in March 2026, or 38% of total BEV registrations. The second-place Model 3 reached only about 6,250 units. After this pair of leading Teslas, only three BEVs exceeded 4,000 registrations: the Equinox, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Toyota bZ. There were more than 80 nameplates with BEV options registered in March 2026. US demand for BEVs remains far below availability in size, segment and price.
The BEV market simply remains owned by Tesla. Despite billions of dollars to develop and produce credible and competitive options at a wide range of price points, US BEV buyers continue to choose the Tesla brand Model Y first. Other brands are nibbling at the edges, but none has risen to be a go-to brand for BEV in the way Tesla has.
While Tesla’s lead is unshakable in the near term, at a manufacturer level, GM, Hyundai and Toyota continue to be OEMs to watch. GM was second in BEV registrations, with BEV registrations of about 11,500 in March 2026. Hyundai Motor Group, with 8,100 units registered, was third. Though Hyundai’s EVs remain competitive, most are first-generation models in the second half of their lifecycle. In the near term, Toyota’s products may sway consumers simply because they are newer.
Toyota BEV registrations surged to third in March 2026 following effective mid-cycle updates to the bZ and Lexus RZ. Three additional Toyota-brand BEVs—the C-HR, bZ Woodland and, late in 2026, Highlander—are coming on market, along with the newly announced Lexus TZ.
Honda and Stellantis, meanwhile, have scaled back US BEV ambitions. Stellantis canceled a BEV Ram, slowed production of the Jeep Wagoneer S, delayed launch of the Jeep Recon BEV and struggled to gain traction with the Dodge Charger Daytona. Stellantis’ BEV registrations fell to 345 units in March 2026. Stellantis has not come close to cracking the BEV code in the US.
Honda may face greater long-term risk in the BEV space, and recently announced billions in investment aimed at HEVs. While Stellantis could increase production if demand warrants, Honda dropped three BEVs set for production in 2026, canceled the GM-built Acura ZDX and has largely abandoned the GM-produced Prologue. Honda has also mothballed EV investment in the US and Canada. If demand changes, Honda could find it difficult to reenter the market.
HEVs have been the rising star in recent years, led by Toyota. The US BEV market is led by Tesla, for numerous reasons well considered before today, but Toyota leads HEV penetration.
Consumer acceptance of HEVs has increased because they require no lifestyle change while still delivering electrification benefits. Although they typically carry a price premium over ICE vehicles, the gap is manageable. Regulatory pressures and expanding automaker offerings have also supported HEV growth. Automakers have been increasing availability in offerings and inventory as well.
Concerns about fuel economy may have contributed to HEV adoption in March 2026. HEV share rose to 15.3% in the US in March 2026, three percentage points than March 2025 and nearly two percentage points higher than February 2026. These strong gains reflect substitution away from gasoline vehicles, whose share of registration continued to decline.
While Tesla leads the US BEV market, Toyota leads HEV adoption. Toyota accounted for four of the top five HEV models registered in March 2026, driven by its shift to standard HEV or HEV-only powertrain solutions for vehicles like the Camry and the Sienna and the company’s more than 25 years commitment to developing improving HEV technology.
Mixed model-level results further illustrate these competitive shifts. In March 2026, HEV registrations of the 4Runner and RAV4 grew, though the Tacoma HEV slipped. Each has a different story. In March 2025, the 4Runner was in early sales launch and the HEV was not available. In March 2026, the HEV option accounted for 20% of 4Runner registrations. The Tacoma HEV was broadly available in 2025 and 2026. A year ago, the HEV accounted for 10.9% of Tacoma registrations versus 9.3% in March 2026. Tacoma registrations overall, however, improved about 13% compared with March 2025.
The RAV4 has also shifted to offering only HEV or PHEV options with the 2026 model year. However, that model changeover affected inventory and created a skewed picture in March 2026. HEV RAV4 registrations increased 55% year-over-year, but the lack of inventory also meant overall RAV4 registrations declined 40% in March 2026. As inventory normalizes, the shift is unlikely to reduce overall demand, following patterns seen with the Camry and Sienna.
Broader availability also played a role in overall HEV registration growth. The number of HEV models increased from 41 in March 2025 to 45 in March 2026. New HEV options helped lift overall HEV registrations across the market. Other models with new HEV options include the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, while Jeep has re-entered the mid-size CUV segment with the hybrid-only Cherokee.
A dive into March 2026 data, the first month impacted by the Iran war, suggesting continuing trends over radical change. The US light-vehicle market had already been forecast to decline in 2026 due to affordability and economic issues before the Iran war, and weaker BEV and stronger HEV sales were expected prior to the conflict. The March 2026 results therefore likely reflect both current consumer fuel-price anxiety and following a deeply rooted progression toward increased electrification.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events.
We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry, with insightful series such as Behind the Headlines, offering a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.