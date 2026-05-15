The market share for BEVs slipped in the first three months of 2025 and in the first two months of 2026. The share in March 2026 improved but remained well below the share in March 2025.

It is too soon to tell if the March 2026 gain reflects fuel-cost anxiety or whether BEV demand is leveling out, as expected. Across most segments, US vehicle registrations in March 2026 were higher than February 2026 but lower than March 2025.

At the model level, Tesla Model Y continues to be the best-selling BEV, with about 33,000 registrations in March 2026, or 38% of total BEV registrations. The second-place Model 3 reached only about 6,250 units. After this pair of leading Teslas, only three BEVs exceeded 4,000 registrations: the Equinox, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Toyota bZ. There were more than 80 nameplates with BEV options registered in March 2026. US demand for BEVs remains far below availability in size, segment and price.

The BEV market simply remains owned by Tesla. Despite billions of dollars to develop and produce credible and competitive options at a wide range of price points, US BEV buyers continue to choose the Tesla brand Model Y first. Other brands are nibbling at the edges, but none has risen to be a go-to brand for BEV in the way Tesla has.

While Tesla’s lead is unshakable in the near term, at a manufacturer level, GM, Hyundai and Toyota continue to be OEMs to watch. GM was second in BEV registrations, with BEV registrations of about 11,500 in March 2026. Hyundai Motor Group, with 8,100 units registered, was third. Though Hyundai’s EVs remain competitive, most are first-generation models in the second half of their lifecycle. In the near term, Toyota’s products may sway consumers simply because they are newer.

Toyota BEV registrations surged to third in March 2026 following effective mid-cycle updates to the bZ and Lexus RZ. Three additional Toyota-brand BEVs—the C-HR, bZ Woodland and, late in 2026, Highlander—are coming on market, along with the newly announced Lexus TZ.

Honda and Stellantis, meanwhile, have scaled back US BEV ambitions. Stellantis canceled a BEV Ram, slowed production of the Jeep Wagoneer S, delayed launch of the Jeep Recon BEV and struggled to gain traction with the Dodge Charger Daytona. Stellantis’ BEV registrations fell to 345 units in March 2026. Stellantis has not come close to cracking the BEV code in the US.

Honda may face greater long-term risk in the BEV space, and recently announced billions in investment aimed at HEVs. While Stellantis could increase production if demand warrants, Honda dropped three BEVs set for production in 2026, canceled the GM-built Acura ZDX and has largely abandoned the GM-produced Prologue. Honda has also mothballed EV investment in the US and Canada. If demand changes, Honda could find it difficult to reenter the market.